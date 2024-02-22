Chelsea put major star signed THIS SEASON up for sale, as Boehly finalises serious upgrade plan

Chelsea have transfer-listed a recent signing who may struggle to break back into Mauricio Pochettino’s strongest eleven, with a report claiming a new starter is being targeted for the summer.

The Blues have splashed the cash time and again in the Todd Boehly era, though the club continue to struggle on the pitch.

Chelsea have a chance to lift a major honour on Sunday when squaring off against Liverpool in the League Cup final. Victory at Wembley would book passage into next season’s Europa League, though the Champions League looks beyond them.

Chelsea currently sit 10th in the table and a hefty 14 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The Blues are once again expected to invest heavily in new recruits at season’s end. On that front, TEAMtalk has exclusively learned Chelsea hold an ace in the race to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen…

VICTOR OSIMHEN: Chelsea hold key advantage on Arsenal in race for Napoli star as PSG line up move for life after Mbappe

However, today’s update regards the opposite end of the pitch, with Football Insider stating a new starting goalkeeper is wanted.

Pochettino waved goodbye to Edouard Mendy (Al-Ahli) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Real Madrid – loan) last summer.

Taking their places were Robert Sanchez who cost £25m when signed from Brighton and Djordje Petrovic – a £14m buy from New England Revolution.

Sanchez began the season as No 1, though relinquished the gloves upon suffering a knee injury in December.

The Spaniard has recovered from his injury issue and is once again available for selection. However, Petrovic has impressed in Sanchez’s absence and could be given the nod to see out the season.

Sanchez the fall guy as Chelsea target new No 1

According to FI, the bad news might not end there for Sanchez, with Chelsea formulating plans to sign a new No 1 who is head and shoulders above both Sanchez and Petrovic.

That will result in one of the two Blues stoppers being sold and per the report, it’s Sanchez who’ll make way.

It’s stated Chelsea plan to ‘listen to offers’ for Sanchez and aged just 26, they’ll fancy their chances of recouping the full £25m fee they paid Brighton less than one year ago.

FI don’t offer any hints as to who would take Sanchez’s place at Stamford Bridge. Nonetheless, it’s stressed Chelsea would only move for a new goalkeeper who’d become the undisputed first choice.

That would result in Petrovic returning to the bench to provide back-up for the new face. Sanchez would be sold, while exit opportunities are also likely to be explored for Kepa once again.

Real moved for Kepa on the back of Thibaut Courtois suffering an ACL injury. However, the Belgian will walk back into Carlo Ancelotti’s eleven when fit and Kepa has actually lost a selection battle with Andriy Lunin in recent months.

As such, Kepa will return to west London in the summer, though perhaps not for long.

