Chelsea to put three stars up for sale, with board set to go against Pochettino and list vital player

Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja could all be sold by Chelsea

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Chelsea are still reliant on pure profit sales this summer to fund their ambitious transfer plans.

The Blues’ board are focused on offloading homegrown players and sources say stars such as Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja could all leave.

This is not necessarily in line with what Mauricio Pochettino wants, however, as Gallagher in particular is one player he values very highly.

The England star has played in all but one of Chelsea’s Premier League matches this season, showing his importance to the team.

Gallagher was heavily linked with Tottenham last summer and in the January window. Spurs are likely to come in for him again at the end of the season.

As Gallagher, Chalobah and Broja are all Chelsea academy products, selling them would represent pure profit on the books.

TEAMtalk sources say they’ll need to part ways with players like them before making any more big investments.

Offloading the trio would also help bring them in line with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Gallagher, Chalobah and Broja all to leave Chelsea?

As mentioned, Tottenham’s interest in Gallagher has not gone away as Ange Postecoglou believes he would fit into his high-intensity system perfectly.

Chalobah is also of interest to a number of clubs. TEAMtalk can confirm that just in January, Roma, Bayern Munich, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Napoli and others were all interested in the centre-back.

Chalobah’s preference would be to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge but doesn’t seem to be in Pochettino’s long-term plans, despite starting Chelsea’s last league match against Brentford.

Broja, on the other hand, was loaned out to Fulham in January where he is yet to score in three appearances so far.

Given Chelsea are looking to sign a new prolific striker, with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko eyed, Pochettino would be willing to part ways with him for the right price.

Signing a new winger is one of Mauricio Pochettino’s priorities, with Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville and Athletico Bilbao forward Nico Williams on his transfer wish list.

With that in mind, we could potentially see Gallagher, Chalobah, Broja and other homegrown players leave Chelsea in the coming months.

