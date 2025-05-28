Chelsea are reportedly in ‘concrete talks’ over the signing of a Liverpool striker target who they want to land ‘quickly’ due to the presence of the Reds in the race.

The Blues seem to almost always be in need of a new striker. The likes of Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have all come and gone in recent seasons.

Nicolas Jackson has been given two campaigns leading the line, but reports suggest the Blues want to improve upon his qualities with a better option, particularly as they will be playing Champions League football next season.

The latest of those strikers, according to Florian Plettenberg, is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. Valued at €100million (£84m), Premier League champions Liverpool have their eyes on him.

But according to Plettenberg, Chelsea are in ‘concrete talks’ over a move for Ekitike.

The insider states the London club wants to ‘complete the deal as quickly as possible’ as they are aware of the presence of Liverpool.

Liverpool interest in Ekitike

Plettenberg states that Liverpool would need to sell a striker – Darwin Nunez looks likely to depart – so Chelsea could indeed swoop in before they are able to do so.

It has been stated that the Reds will indeed ‘focus’ on the signing of Ekitike, who has 22 goals to his name for Frankfurt this term.

Plettenberg himself has stated that Liverpool have held talks about the transfer, with Arne Slot and Michael Edwards keen on him.

However, Chelsea look to be willing to rush through negotiations so that they can secure the striker’s services.

Chelsea round-up: Blues want Brighton man

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton man Valentin Barco, as they’re impressed with his versatility, given he’s able to play either as a left-back or a central midfielder.

Their sister club Strasbourg will buy the Argentine, who has been on loan there since January, and the route to Chelsea could be made easier beyond that move.

While the Blues are willing to pay the £30million release clause for Ipswich striker Liam Delap, TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle are sitting down for talks with him.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are showing concrete interest in AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, alongside Manchester United, as per TEAMtalk sources.

