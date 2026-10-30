Chelsea reach decision on loaning Estevao to Barcelona or PSG in January

Xabi Alonso has revealed the decision Chelsea have made on loaning out Estevao in January, with reports now claiming Barcelona have joined PSG in chasing the under-used winger.

It’s been a frustrating campaign for Estevao so far, who plays regularly for Brazil but not Chelsea. At club level, Estevao is yet to start a Premier League match this term. The only time he’s been selected from the off is in the League Cup.

The absences of Joao Pedro and then Pedro and Palmer in Chelsea’s last two matches could and perhaps should have resulted in Estevao getting a start.

However, it was Geovany Quenda and then Danny Welbeck who filled the gaps, with Estevao still kicking his heels in reserve.

Recent reports out of France claimed Chelsea were willing to sanction Estevao’s loan exit in January on three conditions.

The conditions named in the piece were the loan being a straight loan, a buying club covering the full salary, and some form of guarantee over playing time.

PSG are reportedly hovering after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The latest from Spanish outlet Sport states Barcelona are also interested in taking the 19-year-old wing wizard on loan.

Chelsea decision on loaning out Estevao Willian

Estevao’s future was a hot topic in Xabi Alonso’s press conference on Friday. However, the Blues boss insisted Estevao won’t be leaving, and there’s been no discussions on the matter.

Asked if Estevao could leave in January to get regular minutes elsewhere, Alonso replied: “No, [there have been] no discussions about that.

“It (Estevao’s lack of matches) is not about attitude. It has been about the context of games, it has been about the start of the season and he is a great guy.

“He really wants his adaptation after the first year of injury (hamstring earlier in 2026), but we are still in October and he will be important.”

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Alonso was then quizzed on whether Estevao is frustrated with his lack of opportunities, and whether the Spaniard has communicated to Estevao why he’s not being selected.

“Yeah, of course” said Alonso. “It is no secret that all players want to be on the pitch, they want to be playing.

“When any of them have not had enough minutes because of my decision, I have to take the responsibility for that, that they are not as happy as they could (be).

“But, as well, everyone has to be ready because in any game they could be important, they could be part of the team, and Este, his training and his attitude has been good.

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“Like Valentin Barco, like Marco Palestra, like Danny Welbeck, all these players that have not been that regular, but this is football and this is a squad and this is a team.

“We speak and we try to share our views, he does, for sure. It comes from me because he’s young and I need to involve him in the conversation.”