Chelsea reach whirlwind striker agreement with Premier League rival; flight and medical booked

Two trusted sources have confirmed a Chelsea striker will be on the move within the Premier League, and why strong interest from Sevilla has come to nothing has been clarified.

The Blues aim to attack the second half of the January transfer window in an attempt to rescue their ailing season. But before then, a series of exits are being overseen, with one already crossing the line.

Youngster Alex Matos joined Huddersfield Town on a six-month loan on January 4. Ian Maatsen’s loan switch to Borussia Dortmund is on the cusp of completion and fully agreed by all parties.

Trevoh Chalobah remains up for sale, while Conor Gallagher has emerged as Tottenham’s No 1 target to complete their dream window.

Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to wave goodbye to a player he trusts, though Chelsea will do business for the right price.

Today’s update regards another outbound Blues star – David Datro Fofana.

The frontman, 21, was recalled from his unsuccessful loan spell with Union Berlin on Thursday. Fofana – a £10.6m signing from Molde 12 months ago – notched just two goals in 17 appearances in Germany.

Chelsea’s plan upon recalling the player was always to sanction a second loan spell away. LaLiga side Sevilla lodged an official bid, with both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein hinting they’d win the race.

However, Sevilla have been usurped by Vincent Kompany’s Burnley who have hastily wrapped up a loan agreement.

The news was confirmed by both Ornstein and Romano, with the former reporting an agreement in principle regarding a six-month deal is in place.

How Burnley beat Sevilla revealed

Ornstein added Fofana is scheduled to fly from London to the north west of England today (Friday).

Romano noted Fofana will then undergo a medical with Burnley on Saturday. Burnley have agreed to cover 100 percent of the striker’s wages during the loan. An option to buy has not been included in the terms.

One might have expected Chelsea to favour a higher profile move to Sevilla. However, Romano clarified why a move to Turf Moor was looked upon more favourably by the Blues.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter clarified Chelsea ‘believe Premier League experience will be key.’

Burnley currently sit 19th in the table and five points off safety. Goalscoring has been an issue, with only last-placed Sheffield United (15) scoring fewer than Burnley’s mark of 20.

Fofana may yet have a huge say in reversing Burnley’s fortunes in front of goal and potentially pushing them clear of the drop zone.

