Thiago Silva has an offer on the table from Chelsea

Thiago Silva already has an offer on the table from former club Chelsea, days after leaving Porto following a short spell there, according to a report.

Silva played four seasons with the Blues and won the Champions League there. He was signed only for a year initially, but continually putting in strong performances as he journeyed through his late 30s saw him given year after year extra.

Since leaving, Silva’s spells at the clubs he has gone to have been short. He played for Fluminense across two seasons, and then featured for Porto for just 14 games before leaving mere days ago.

In those few days, Silva has received an offer from Chelsea, but not in a playing capacity, as ESPN Brazil reports the defender could end his playing career and obtain his coaching licences in England, with the Blues allowing him to work within their structure.

If Silva decides to continue playing, former club AC Milan is reportedly the most likely destination.

The centre-back is an idol there, having played 119 games, winning Serie A. He is said to retain a strong friendship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is a senior advisor at the club.

Milan have reportedly offered Silva a one-year deal, so what he decides to do remains to be seen.

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Chelsea wanted Silva in winter

When Silva was leaving Fluminense in the winter, TEAMtalk were aware that Chelsea were one of the clubs who wanted him in their squad.

It was believed that with the defender wanting to head back to Europe, a move back to London – where his family remained, with his sons in the Chelsea academy – was his preference.

Alongside the Blues, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham were made aware of Silva’s availability. However, he of course made the move to Porto.

It’s of little surprise that Chelsea want him back, as he could be a huge figure as a coach in any capacity, particularly with sons playing age-group football at the club.

But whether Silva is ready to hang up his boots remains to be seen, as he’s largely done well on short-term contracts, though 14 games at Porto isn’t a rousing endorsement.