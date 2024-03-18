Chelsea ready to offer key Pochettino man massive new contract after stellar season

Cole Palmer is set for a bumper new deal at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly ready to give attacking midfielder Cole Palmer a lucrative new contract just six months into his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are preparing talks with the 21-year-old over a potential new agreement as he is not near the highest-paid bracket of players in west London.

To that end, it’s expected he will be given a significant pay rise if a new deal is signed, improving on his current weekly wage of £75,000 – as per FBRef.

Palmer initially signed a contract with Chelsea until June 2030 after leaving Manchester City fee of around £42.5million after add-ons.

DON’T MISS: The top three most expensive manager appointments ever as Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim await big moves

And Football Insider reports that the Blues are keen to keep Palmer content after he proved his worth to Mauricio Pochettino this season with a string of impressive performances.

The attacking talent has notched 14 goals and added 12 assists in 34 appearances for Chelsea this season across all competitions.

He has also shown his wide-ranging versatility by playing as an attacking midfielder, on the right wing and as a ‘false nine’ throughout the course of the campaign.

Palmer only made 41 appearances for City after graduating from their academy, making his senior debut in September 2020, and scored six goals with two assists.

He somewhat surprisingly made the decision to quit The Etihad in the search for regular first-team football and while Chelsea have struggled for much of the season, Palmer has been a real standout.

His form saw him rewarded with an England debut back in November and he’s also been named in the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Palmer the standout Chelsea signing

Palmer was also described as Chelsea’s only good signing after the summer window of business.

Todd Boehly has spent over a £1billion on new additions since his takeover of the club and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has only been impressed with one.

Speaking before the January window, he said: “I went through the summer signings. I was looking at them and it was like, ‘good signing’, ‘alright’, ‘no’, ‘alright’, ‘not bad’ and ‘alright’. That’s where it is at the moment. There are not many you can say have been amazing.

“Cole Palmer has been a really good signing, but I’m not sure there’s much else.”

Palmer and Chelsea are due back in action on March 30 when they host Burnley in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Next Chelsea manager: Blues hit immediate hurdle as interest is revealed in manager of Euro giants