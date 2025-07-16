Chelsea are ready to go back for Mike Maignan in the right circumstances

Chelsea’s search for a new number one goalkeeper is continuing and they are keen to find a first choice, with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan remaining a top target.

The 30-year-old French international is enthusiastic about a move to Stamford Bridge, but negotiations previously failed. Milan are holding firm on their £22million valuation, a figure Chelsea are reluctant to meet given Maignan’s contract is in its final year.

TEAMtalk is aware that Blues view the price as steep for a player who could potentially leave for free in 2026, prompting them to explore alternatives.

Despite Robert Sanchez’s impressive displays during Chelsea’s Club World Cup campaign, the club’s hierarchy remains unconvinced about his long-term suitability as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Sanchez’s performances have shown promise – he won the golden glove at the Club World Cup – but Chelsea’s ambitions to compete for major trophies demand a world-class presence between the posts.

Maignan, with his exceptional shot-stopping, commanding presence, and ability to play out from the back, fits the bill for Enzo Maresca’s vision of a modern goalkeeper.

Trafford an alternative for Chelsea

As an alternative, Chelsea have previously scouted Burnley’s James Trafford, whose potential and homegrown status make him an attractive option.

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in the Championship, but his relative inexperience compared to Maignan raises questions about his readiness for the Premier League’s spotlight at one of its elite clubs.

Chelsea’s transfer strategy now hinges on balancing cost, quality, and long-term potential. However Newcastle are firmly in control of a deal to bring Trafford to the club.

With the transfer window ticking down, Chelsea face a critical decision: meet Milan’s demands for Maignan or pivot to a cheaper, younger prospect like Trafford.

Financial prudence is key, as the club navigates Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), although they are in a very strong position currently. Maignan’s desire for a Premier League move could pressure Milan to lower their asking price, but time is short.

Chelsea round-up: Blues leading for Garnacho

TEAMtalk is aware that Chelsea have positioned themselves as the frontrunners for Alejandro Garnacho, who wants to head to Stamford Bridge.

However, Aston Villa view the Manchester United forward as a statement signing for their ambitious project.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Chelsea have held a new round of talks with the representatives of Eberechi Eze, potentially hijacking London rivals Arsenal for him.

And Blues goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has been sold to Bournemouth for £25million.

