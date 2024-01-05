Chelsea ready to say yes after receiving official bid for struggling Boehly signing

Chelsea have received an official bid to sign a struggling forward via the loan route, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Blues are inclined to say yes.

It’s fair to say the jury remains out on the vast bulk of Chelsea signings sanctioned in the Todd Boehly era. Huge sums were paid to sign the likes of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk and results on the pitch are yet to match the club’s ambition off it.

A whole host of stars at the beginning of their careers also arrived. Among them was David Datro Fofana who joined from Norwegian side Molde one year ago.

Chelsea forked out £10.6m to sign the Ivory Coast international. The 21-year-old made just four appearances in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and was loaned out to Bundesliga side Union Berlin over the summer.

However, Fofana’s time in Germany hasn’t gone as he, Chelsea or indeed Union would have hoped.

The striker has scored just twice in 17 matches for the club and was even handed a one-week suspension by Union in October after refusing to shake his manager’s hand after being substituted.

Fofana’s poor form has also seen him overlooked for selection by the Ivory Coast for their Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier on Friday that Chelsea were considering cutting Fofana’s loan spell in Germany short.

The idea there would be to sanction a second loan spell involving a club where Fofana will feature more regularly. In Romano’s words, Fofana “is expected to return and leave again.”

Sevilla lodge official loan bid

Spanish side Sevilla were named as one club weighing up a swoop. A subsequent update from Romano revealed Sevilla have now lodged a “formal, official proposal to Chelsea” that would see Fofana leave Union and join Sevilla “immediately”.

The Athletic added their take on the situation, confirming Sevilla are ‘working on a deal’ to bring Fofana on board via a six-month loan. Talks between Sevilla and Chelsea are now in full flow.

It was not made clear whether an option or obligation to buy would be targeted by Sevilla. However, if Chelsea believe Fofana has a future in London, it stands to reason an option/obligation will not ne entertained in the discussions.

Sevilla have endured a torrid first half of the season and currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They also finished bottom of their Champions League group and exited Europe altogether, meaning their customary quest for another Europa League title is off the agenda.

