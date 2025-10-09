Chelsea have reiterated the pivotal role of midfielder Enzo Fernandez in their long-term project, firmly dismissing speculation about a potential sale to Real Madrid.

Despite persistent links to Los Blancos, TEAMtalk sources close to the Blues emphasize that Fernandez remains a cornerstone of Chelsea’s vision under their current management, with the Blues delighted to have him at Stamford Bridge.

Fernandez, who joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 for a then-British record £106.8 million, has been a consistent performer in midfield, showcasing his exceptional passing range, work rate, and tactical intelligence.

While reports have suggested Chelsea might entertain offers for the World Cup winner, club insiders have quashed such claims, underscoring his importance to the team’s ambitions.

“Enzo is key to what we’re building here,” a source inside the club stated. “The club is thrilled with his contributions and sees him as a leader for years to come.”

Real Madrid’s interest in Fernandez has been well-documented, with the player himself open to the idea of playing for the Spanish giants one day.

However, any potential move to the Bernabeu in the future would come with a hefty price tag. Chelsea have placed a valuation of at least £120million on Fernandez, a figure that sources indicate Real Madrid are unwilling to meet.

Real Madrid priced out of Chelsea raid

The La Liga giants, cautious about splashing such sums on any player, are hesitant to pursue a move for Fernandez at that cost, especially given their current midfield depth with stars like Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde.

For now, Fernandez remains focused on Chelsea, where he continues to play a central role in their push for domestic and European success.

As the Blues aim to reestablish themselves among Europe’s elite, keeping hold of talents like Fernandez will be crucial.

The coming months will reveal whether Chelsea’s resolve can fend off interest from Madrid or other suitors.

But the message from sources is clear: Fernandez is and will remain a key player for Chelsea as they look to challenge for trophies on multiple fronts under Enzo Maresca.

Madrid may come calling for Maresca in the future, but it would take a mammoth bid for the London side to even consider parting ways with the midfielder.

Fernandez, 24, has started all 10 of Chelsea’s games (across all competitions) so far this season, notching three goals and one assist in the process.

“We are very happy with Enzo [Fernandez],” Maresca said in a recent interview. “We have used him in 90 per cent of our games as an attacking midfielder, and I think he is very good in this position.

“But it depends a little bit on what we think of the game plan. Enzo, for us, is an important player and we try to use him as much as we can.”

