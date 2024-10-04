Chelsea recommended 26-goal striker, with star’s U-turn potentially prompted by big changes

Chelsea scouts are reportedly continuing to recommend Victor Boniface to Enzo Maresca, despite the fact the striker does not want to move to the Premier League, as it’s felt he could change his mind.

Boniface has begun the season with four goals and six assists. That has quickly seen Chelsea add the Bayer Leverkusen man to their striker shortlist, which is headed by Victor Osimhen.

But it has been revealed that Boniface does not want to move to the Premier League.

The striker himself has maintained the view that he does “not like” the English top flight throughout his career, he told SportyTV.

But according to GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea’s scouts are still recommending the striker – who has scored 26 goals in the 42 games he’s played at Leverkusen – to Maresca.

It’s believed the club is still mulling over whether to tempt Boniface into a U-turn, given there is an ‘increasing possibility’ of him leaving Leverkusen due to expected ‘wholesale changes’ at the club.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Osimhen remains priority

While Boniface is on the list, TEAMtalk is aware that Napoli striker Osimhen, who is currently on loan with Galatasaray, is still the favoured option.

Chelsea are likely to try for him again in January, and it’s not clear if Boniface would be courted in the winter or beyond.

In fact, TEAMtalk believes that January is set to be quiet for Chelsea, other than the potential transfer of Osimhen.

Chelsea round-up: more ins and outs

Chelsea could soon see the back of Ben Chilwell, with Atletico Madrid interested, and the Blues willing to push him out the door in January.

That could make space for new signings, if they want to make them in the winter.

On their list is Santos youngster Joao Pedro Chermont, who is being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware of interest in another striker, Ipswich’s Liam Delap, after his fast start in the Premier League, including a brace against last season’s fourth-placed side Aston Villa of late.

Boniface, Osimhen comparison