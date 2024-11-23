Chelsea remain huge fans of Brighton forward Evan Ferguson, and have added Liam Delap to their striker shortlist, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Chelsea are having a fantastic start to life under new manager Enzo Maresca and are in the race for the Champions League positions. However they are still looking at ways to improve the squad and a new striker is still wanted.

They put all their effort into landing Victor Osimhen during the summer window, however, they were unable to get their man due to his demand for high wages and he ended up moving on loan to Galatasaray.

Sources have stated that the Blues still hold the Nigerian in high regard but are now looking at other options who can come in and help the consistently improving Nicolas Jackson.

The board are clear they do not want to bring in anyone who will halt Jackson’s progress.

They have a long-term interest in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson and sources have stated that interest has not diminished and he is still a real option for Chelsea. The Irish international is keen on the opportunity to play in London and at a bigger club.

Only 20 years old, Ferguson is still young but has huge Premier League experience and is considered one of the best young talents in football.

Brighton have been clear that they want £100million to sell the Irish man and have shown in the past that they will stick to their valuations.

Though that price could be questioned given Ferguson has scored just seven goals since the beginning of the 2023/24 season in club football.

Chelsea have vast experience of dealing with Brighton, having signed Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Robert Sanchez from the Seagulls in previous seasons.

Sources have hinted that Ferguson is still a major target alongside Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap.

There are some doubts over the possibility to bring in Osimhen and attention is on other targets such as the Premier League pair.

Scouts have been present at five of Ipswich Town’s games this season to cast an eye over Delap, who has had a brilliant start to life in the Premier League, scoring six goals and grabbing one assist.

Chelsea round-up: Kelleher swoop tipped

The Blues have been tipped to swoop for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who is likely to look for a move away from Liverpool in order to play regular first-team football.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will reportedly go after Jadon Sancho if Chelsea decide not to sign him permanently from Manchester United following his loan.

Also potentially exiting from Stamford Bridge are Cesare Casadei and Ben Chilwell, with both men on the radar of Juventus.

And Chelsea have set Real Madrid a £100million fee if they want to land midfield star Enzo Fernandez amid his lack of minutes.

