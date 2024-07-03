Chelsea look to ruthlessly replace Pochettino signing with star Cristiano Ronaldo loves

Chelsea are already trying to replace 2023 signing Robert Sanchez and have resultantly set their sights on Portugal star Diogo Costa, as per reports.

After impressing at Brighton, Sanchez moved to Chelsea in August last year when the Blues paid £25million for him. But after an underwhelming debut season at Stamford Bridge, the goalkeeper could end up following his former manager Mauricio Pochettino out of the exit door.

On June 3, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Pochettino’s replacement, Enzo Maresca, is searching for a new keeper to oust Sanchez.

According to the latest reports in Portugal, Costa is emerging as a prime contender to become Chelsea’s new No 1.

Costa is viewed as one of the best young keepers in the world, as he is still only 24 years of age but already boasts plenty of experience with both Porto and the Portugal national team.

Chelsea have been linked with the shot-stopper before, but their interest has once again been piqued after he put in a top-class performance at Euro 2024.

Costa rescued Cristiano Ronaldo by pulling off three brilliant saves in Portugal’s penalty shoot-out victory over Slovenia on Monday, after the striker had missed a spot-kick in extra time.

Costa stepped up and helped Ronaldo and co. reach the quarter-finals, where they will face France, and his unbelievable saves have shown Chelsea why they simply have to add him to their ranks this summer.

Chelsea transfers: Costa in for Sanchez?

Although, Chelsea are not alone in wanting to sign the 26-cap international, as he is also picking up interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

As those two clubs are generally in the mix for the biggest trophies, Chelsea must move quickly to ensure they win the race for Costa.

Understandably, everyone involved with Portuguese football is hailing Costa after he saved the country’s Euro 2024 hopes.

Porto have previously valued their academy graduate at €50m (£42m), but Artur Fernandes, president of the Portugal National Agents’ Association, has told the Portuguese press that Chelsea will now have to pay far more than that sum to strike an agreement for him.

“When the tournament started, Diogo Costa was worth €50m. Now he’s worth €75m (£63m), the value of his release clause,” he said.

It is currently unclear where Sanchez would go, should he be replaced in West London by Costa, though the Spaniard has done enough in the past to earn another Premier League transfer.

