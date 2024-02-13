Chelsea ‘scouting’ Prem full-back after starting two-man Cucurella replacement shortlist

Chelsea are already eyeing two potential replacements for Marc Cucurella

Chelsea appreciate Alphonso Davies but have started looking at a left-back in the Premier League who might become a more realistic target, according to reports.

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Chelsea are ready to offload Marc Cucurella in the summer, two years after they signed him from Brighton.

Cucurella has struggled to replicate the form that made him stand out at Brighton, so Chelsea could look to replace him with someone more reliable.

With that in mind, they have recently been mentioned as contenders to sign Davies from Bayern Munich.

After all, the Canada international is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side, so might be on the move in the summer.

However, Chelsea are not Davies’ only admirers, which is why they will have to keep their options open.

And with that in mind, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that they are taking a look at Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth.

“Chelsea still also want a left-back and another centre-back,” Jacobs told Si Phillips Talks Chelsea.

“It’s true that Bayern’s Alphonso Davies is appreciated, although Real Madrid is his most likely destination if a new deal with Bayern isn’t agreed.

“Chelsea are also scouting Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has a big future ahead of him.

“Scouting doesn’t mean anything too concrete, and it’s not thought the club have made any determination yet on him. It’s probably more one for 2025 or beyond if he continues to develop.”

Chelsea considering left-back duo

Kerkez is currently in his debut season with Bournemouth after joining them from AZ in the summer, having previously agreed terms with Lazio until the Cherries hijacked the deal to make him their replacement for the released Jordan Zemura.

So far, the 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in the Premier League and four across the domestic cups.

Kerkez has a long-term contract at Bournemouth, although its exact expiry date is as yet unclear.

Obviously, the Hungarian full-back is a lower-profile name than regular Champions League participant Davies, but that might also mean he could be cheaper, depending on how the latter’s contract situation in Munich affects things.

As former TEAMtalk contributor Jacobs warns, though, Chelsea might be made to wait for Kerkez, which might force them to address an even wider range of options.

After all, their only left-back other than Cucurella currently is Ben Chilwell. Ian Maatsen is out on loan at Borussia Dortmund and expected to be sold permanently in the summer.

Many of Levi Colwill’s appearances this season, since being reintegrated from a loan spell with Brighton, have come at left-back, but he would prefer to play as a centre-half.

Therefore, left-back will be one of Chelsea’s areas to invest in as they prepare for yet another summer in which they may be forced to fork out in the transfer market.

