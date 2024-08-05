Chelsea seal another transfer coup as £17m deal struck for massive midfield talent

Teenage Brazilian starlet Gabriel Mec has secured a big-money move to Chelsea, with the Blues set to pay up to £20.5million for the attacking midfielder.

The Stamford Bridge outfit will eventually welcome Mec to west London just a couple of months after landing another South American rising star in Estevao Willian.

Brazil Under-17 international Willian will link up with Chelsea in 2025 after he celebrates his birthday next April, with the Premier League side paying Palmeiras an initial £28m to secure his signature – but the fee could rise to more than £51m due to performance-related add-ons.

This is part of Chelsea’s wider strategy to sign young, talented players on lengthy contracts, with the hope they come good at the club or at least have a high sell-on value.

Mec, who is yet to make a professional appearance for Gremio’s Mec, could end up costing £20.5m with add-ons, as per Globo, but will remain in Brazil until he turns 18 in 2026, at which point he’ll depart for London.

The price tag they have forked out is a clear indication that Chelsea have got high expectations for Mec going forward and they will now keep a close eye on his progress as he eventually breaks into Gremio’s first-team before finally moving to Stamford Bridge after he hits 18.

Chelsea have had a busy summer so far, with new boss Enzo Maresca seeing Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, and Renato Veiga walk through the door.

Brazilian arrives as key Chelsea man set to depart

But as one new capture is announced, another player is preparing to quit the club – and it’s a big one in Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old England midfielder is set to travel to Spain to complete a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher has entered the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract and this has led to intense rumours about a summer transfer, with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United just some of the clubs to be linked. Chelsea tried to end the speculation by offering the Englishman a new three-year contract, but it did not meet the player’s wage demands and he therefore rejected it.

After their offer was snubbed, Chelsea started to try and force Gallagher out of Stamford Bridge by telling him he would not be training with the first-team squad once the club returns from their pre-season tour of the US.

Atleti moved into pole position for Gallagher’s signing by striking an agreement with Chelsea worth €40million (£34.3m). But it has taken Gallagher several days to make up his mind, which has caused problems.

On Sunday, it emerged that Atleti were taking step towards landing Valencia’s Javi Guerra as an alternative to Gallagher.

Romano has now revealed that two unnamed Premier League sides tried to hijack Atleti’s move for Gallagher at the last minute. They were quickly rebuffed though as the 24-year-old weighed up whether to stay at Chelsea by penning fresh terms or sign for Atleti.

Crucially, Romano adds that Gallagher has ‘said yes’ to joining the Spanish giants and has agreed personal terms with them. He is expected to pen a five-year deal with Atleti, and Romano has given the transfer his customary ‘here we go’ seal of approval.

The £34.3m Atleti will pay for Gallagher makes it one of the biggest deals a Spanish side will be involved in this summer. Atleti will now need to organise Gallagher’s medical and his contract signing before the move can become official.