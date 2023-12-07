Chelsea sense opportunity to snatch £70m star as relationship disintegrating with Euro giants

Chelsea are reportedly being ‘kept informed’ on the situation of Mike Maignan after talks over a new contract with AC Milan went poorly, and an agreement is ‘not imminent’.

While the Blues only bought a new goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, in the summer, they’ve not stopped hunting for a better one. It wouldn’t be very Chelsea if they were content with what they already had.

In November, it was reported the Londoners would go after a new no.1. While Sanchez is in the top 10 for save percentage in the league, that’s seemingly not deemed to be enough.

Chelsea have continuously been linked with new goalkeepers since that point, and multiple sources state they’ve landed on a favourite.

Sources recently told TEAMtalk that the Blues have identified AC Milan’s Maignan as the type of world-class goalkeeper they’d like to sign.

It’s said he’ll command £70million if Milan are to let him go.

It’s also believed that the Serie A side are keen to tie Maignan down to a new deal – his current one runs out in 2026 – but hesitation on his side could lead them to let him go.

A fresh report has stated that’s not far from what’s currently happening.

Maignan, Milan relationship disintegrating

Indeed, 90min reports that Maignan is ‘keen for his next contract to reward his progress in recent years’ but talks have ‘not gone well and a deal is not imminent’.

That might force Milan to think about selling him, knowing they could get a good fee.

Chelsea will look to benefit from the relationship between the goalkeeper and his side potentially disintegrating, as the report states they are ‘being kept informed on the situation’.

If they are to get the £70million deal over the line, it would be just below what they paid for Kepa Arrizabalaga (£72million) when they signed him to make him the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

Chelsea up against big guns

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are able to come out on top, though.

Indeed, they are far from the only side with an interest in snaring Maignan if he becomes available. The report states Paris Saint-Germain are ‘best placed’ to snare the goalkeeper who started his football journey with them as a youngster.

It’s stated they are ‘seriously considering moving on’ from Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was signed from Milan a few years ago.

Also taking notice are Bayern Munich, who see Maignan as a ‘potential long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer’. The Blues might have a battle on their hands to snare the Milan goalkeeper.

