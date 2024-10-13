Former Chelsea defender William Gallas has warned his old club that they run the risk of losing influential attacker Cole Palmer unless they can show they are capable of challenging for top honours quickly.

Palmer, who was recently crowned England’s Player of the Year, has made an incredible start to the new campaign to follow up his hugely impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s men are currently four points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after suffering just the one defeat to Manchester City on the opening weekend.

However, a sustained Premier League title looks some way off at the moment, with the Blues not at the same level as the likes of City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

As for Palmer, he signed a new contract in August, despite only having joined from City 12 months prior, as a reward for his performances. However, Gallas knows that deal will only offer limited security if Chelsea fail to challenge for silverware soon.

Gallas told Prime Casino: “Palmer looks like he is going to have a very similar season to last year and even though he is young, it will be tough to see his friends winning trophies if he isn’t at Chelsea despite the way he is playing.

“I won’t be surprised if he wants to speak to Chelsea in the summer if they again fail to win a trophy. He will want to know clearly what their targets are. He has the ability to go anywhere he wants and be a success because he is a very special player.

“His quality is completely different to any other English player and he could be a huge success wherever he goes. Definitely. Barcelona would be a great move for him, but they have great young players already like Lamine Yamal and might also be signing Nico Williams.”

Chelsea facing top-four acid test

Chelsea will certainly face a real test of their top-four hopes over the coming weeks as they face games against Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal.

And Gallas has been largely impressed by what he has seen from his old club, adding: “Chelsea have shown more positives than negatives this season, but they should be beating teams like Nottingham Forest at home.

“Chelsea have shown a lot of improvement in recent games and fans may have been dreaming of being comfortable in the top four, but I can’t see it.

“I think they will miss out on the top four because it’s all about consistency, every game in the Premier League is tough and I saw players looking a bit tired.

“Chelsea have shown that they can be strong but if you don’t win games like Nottingham Forest at home, you won’t be able to finish in the top four.”

Latest Chelsea transfer news

Barcelona are one of two clubs to have been approached about the prospect of signing Reece James from Chelsea in a move designed for unusual but justifiable reasons, according to a report.

James currently serves as Chelsea’s captain, but he hasn’t been able to play for them yet this season due to injury issues. When fit, he has been classed as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League, but he could now be seeking a move out of English football.

According to Football Transfers, James’ injury issues could lead to him leaving Chelsea – but rather than being a case of him being pushed out, it is something his camp may be pushing for.

It’s becoming ‘more likely’ that Chelsea loan mega-money winger Mykhailo Mudryk out in January, and one club who are no stranger to taking a chance in the transfer market are weighing up a move, according to reports.

IN FOCUS – Cole Palmer Chelsea 2024/25 stats

Cole Palmer, Premier League stats for Chelsea this season

