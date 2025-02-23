Chelsea are in the mix to sign Loic Bade

Chelsea are interested in Loic Bade and are ready to bid for the Sevilla star in the summer, it has been claimed.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements, particularly at centre-back. Wesley Fofana is a top player on his day but the Frenchman has sadly been riddled with injuries since he moved to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca does not seem to rate fellow centre-backs Tosin and Axel Disasi, which is why the latter moved to Aston Villa on loan and why Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from Crystal Palace.

The Blues need to bolster several positions this summer, including central defence, goalkeeper and centre-forward.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Chelsea could go to Spain in search of defensive recruits, with the Blues having ‘set their sights’ on Bade.

Maresca’s side are allegedly ‘preparing an offer’ as they attempt to win the race for the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens. That proposal is thought to be €30million (£25m).

Bade has made a name for himself as one of the best defenders in La Liga and his solid performances have caught Chelsea’s attention.

Sevilla will reluctantly consider suitable offers for the France international this summer as they need to improve their financial situation.

Multiple PL clubs eyeing Loic Bade

Chelsea could be one of several Premier League sides to make contact for Bade. TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Liverpool are tracking him as a potential addition to their backline.

Aston Villa also remain on Bade’s trail after holding talks for him in January.

Bade is the latest La Liga star Chelsea have been linked with, following players such as Ferran Torres and Jules Kounde.

While Chelsea have been credited with interest in Bade, they are more likely to swoop for Marc Guehi.

It emerged earlier this week that Chelsea are ‘determined’ to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the chase for Guehi.

Chelsea are hoping to reunite with the England star after selling him to Crystal Palace in 2021.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Bournemouth pair Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi are of interest to Chelsea.

Unfortunately for Chalobah, he appears set to be on the move again this summer as Chelsea will once again try to sell him.

Chelsea transfers: Barcelona star eyed; winger alternative

As mentioned previously, Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in Barca forward Ferran Torres.

Chelsea like the fact Torres already has Premier League experience, having previously represented Manchester City.

Rafael Leao is another winger Chelsea are monitoring as a potential target.

Both Chelsea and Barca have been put on alert by the fact that AC Milan are now willing to sell Leao for £66m.

