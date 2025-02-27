Chelsea are planning surprise talks to sign Aaron Ramsdale as the Blues attempt to rectify their goalkeeping woes this summer, according to a report.

Ramsdale suffered consecutive relegations with Bournemouth and Sheffield United before joining Arsenal in August 2021. The keeper went on to play 89 times for Arsenal during three years at the Emirates, though he left last summer after falling behind David Raya in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Southampton paid Arsenal an initial fee of £18million to sign Ramsdale, while the deal could rise to £25m through add-ons.

The England shot-stopper looks set to be relegated again this season however, as Southampton sit bottom of the table on just nine points from 27 games.

Ramsdale may have conceded 45 goals in 19 league games so far this term, but he remains highly rated among top-flight clubs including Chelsea as he is a keeper with lightning-fast reactions.

As per a report from Football Transfers, Chelsea are ‘considering’ a shock move to bring Ramsdale back to London.

Blues chiefs have ‘internally discussed’ the possibility of landing the 26-year-old. They feel there is a deal to be done at a reasonable price due to Southampton’s relegation and the fact Ramsdale wants to stay in the Premier League.

Separate reports claim there is a relegation release clause in Ramsdale’s Saints contract, though its exact value has yet to emerge.

Chelsea believe Ramsdale could be the solution to their goalkeeper troubles, despite the fact he was ousted by Raya at Arsenal.

Enzo Maresca has done all he can to support Robert Sanchez, but a majority of Chelsea fans have lost patience with the Spaniard due to his tendency to make mistakes.

Filip Jorgensen has come into the starting eleven to replace Sanchez recently, and he appears to be a great shot-stopper. However, doubts persist as Jorgensen was guilty of a bad error during the defeat to Aston Villa.

‘Something’s got to change’ – Cundy

Ex-Chelsea star and current talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy discussed the Blues potentially swooping for Ramsdale on Tuesday.

He said: “I’d definitely have Ramsdale. [Caoimhin] Kelleher at Liverpool is another one who’s being looked at.

“Clearly, the goalkeeper situation has been a bit of a disaster. Sanchez was given the gloves after [Djordje] Petrovic ended the season [in goal].

“Petrovic was sent out on loan, and then over the last three months, it’s been quite obvious that Sanchez is suffering.

“The amount of goals, mistakes that have led to chances…

“Then you put Jorgensen in, who’s probably not ready himself. He did well up until that [the Villa game] and then flaps one in.”

Cunday added: “Next season they will be looking to replace Sanchez unless they feel Petrovic is good enough again.

“It’s been an issue all season, it was an issue last season, something’s got to change!”

Chelsea transfers: Agent talks; triple signing possible

Meanwhile, Ian Subiabre could be the latest South American starlet to move to Stamford Bridge.

His agent has supposedly ‘travelled to London’ to hold discussions with Chelsea officials.

Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips claims that goalkeeper, centre-back and centre-forward are the main positions that will be strengthened later this year.

Targets include Kelleher, Loic Bade and Matheus Cunha.

