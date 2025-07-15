Chelsea are reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ the situation of Marcus Rashford and they could secure a double Manchester United raid, amid ‘active interest’ in one of his team-mates.

Rashford’s future lies away from United. Ruben Amorim has shown on multiple occasions that he does not like him, pushing him out of his matchday squads last season, before loaning him to Aston Villa – with an option to buy – and then his No.10 shirt was taken by new summer signing Matheus Cunha.

Villa have decided against signing Rashford for their £40million option, and Barcelona are the side hunting most currently.

Per Caught Offside, ‘financial realities’ may force them to look elsewhere for a new attacker, with Rafael Leao named as an option.

Indeed, there’s reluctance from sporting director Deco to push through a deal given the costs involved.

As a result, ‘in the background’, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are both ‘prepared to enter the race’ if Rashford is available to them.

For the Blues, that could open the door to a spectacular double raid, with a second United attacker in their sights.

Chelsea could move for Garnacho

In January, Chelsea wanted to sign Alejandro Garnacho, and the United attacker is now available to other sides.

Garnacho is believed to want to remain in the Premier League, and TBRFootball reports the Blues have ‘active interest’ in the winger.

Further to that, it’s reported the club have had recent contact with his representatives, who are keeping Chelsea informed.

Whether or not they’d want to sign both Rashford and Garnacho remains to be seen, but with Noni Madueke leaving for Arsenal, and the Blues looking to move on from Christopher Nkunku and Joao Felix, another couple of attackers joining seems to make sense.

Chelsea round-up: Maignan wants Blues move

A report has detailed how AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan wants to join Chelsea, despite the transfer stalling early in the summer window.

Several rounds of discussions were held in June, but Milan would not allow the move.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are believed to be very keen on signing Nkunku, while they also hold an interest in his team-mate, Malo Gusto.

And after he was hit in the face by PSG boss Luis Enrique after the Club World Cup final, Chelsea new boy Joao Pedro has stated the French club don’t “know how to lose.”

