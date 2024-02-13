Chelsea ‘so happy’ after £157m boost leaves Tottenham, Barcelona moves in tatters

Chelsea midfielders Conor Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez both want to stay, hindering the chances of moves to Tottenham and Barcelona

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated he is “so happy” for Conor Gallagher, who “wants to stay” alongside star midfield partner Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues have struggled for cohesion a lot over the past couple of years. Indeed, while £1billion being spent on signings seems a good thing, the massive turnover of players has meant each of them gelling has been tough.

Last season, Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, and they’ve just moved up to tenth this term as a result of a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

If one point could be made about the win, it’s that the midfield was on song. Gallagher scored both his first and second league goals of the season – and won man of the match – and Fernandez iced the game with a third Blues goal in the 94th minute.

According to whoscored ratings, Gallagher scored an 8.78, with his teammate registering a 7.88.

It’ll be ideal for Pochettino not only to see his players performing given Chelsea are in a lull, but because the futures of both have been up in the air of late.

Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham for months, with their admiration of him leading to persistence to get a deal done, and a recent report suggesting that could happen for £50million.

Fernandez, meanwhile, was recently said to be exploring a shock move away just over a year after his £107million move to Stamford Bridge, and had even apparently ‘offered himself’ to Barcelona as a ‘way to leave London.‘

Pochettino ‘so happy’ with Gallagher

However, it seems neither of those big clubs will be getting the Chelsea stars through the door.

Indeed, Pochettino has confirmed that Gallagher only wants to be at Stamford Bridge, something the boss is ecstatic about.

“Gallagher told me he wants to stay at Chelsea. Other than that, it’s for him and the club to discuss,” Pochettino said after the win over Crystal Palace.

“We like him. I’m so happy for him and so happy for the team because it’s a victory we needed. Then about his contract, it’s up to Conor and the club.”

That contract expires next summer, but given both Pochettino and Gallagher have made clear their desire to keep the relationship going, and the midfielder is in good form, the Blues would be crazy not to offer him a new deal.

Fernandez closes door on exit

In Fernandez’s case, after his agent had already poured cold water on his desire to exit, the midfielder has now done so himself, stating he’s ready to work for the club for as long as they need him.

“I don’t want to leave Chelsea. I am very good here with my teammates and coaching staff, from the first day I have arrived,” he told ESPN.

“The people at the club are treating me very well, I’m grateful for that. I will continue here until they want me to.”

Two goals – against Middlesbrough and now Palace – since exit rumours began show the midfielder is eager to keep working hard for the club, and the last performance was a massive help to Chelsea, something they’ll be hopeful will continue.

