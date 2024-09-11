Chelsea soon ‘open’ to selling expensive ‘failure’ amid acceptance of costly transfer mistake

Mykhaylo Mudryk has very little time to show he's worthy of his spot at Chelsea

Chelsea will reportedly be ‘open’ to selling Mykhaylo Mudryk in the summer if his form does not improve, as there is currently an ‘acceptance’ that his signing was a failure.

The Blues dropped a massive £89million on Mudryk in January 2023. He was by far the most expensive player to leave Ukraine, and did so with a lot of promise.

But that promise is yet to be fulfilled, and Chelsea are aware that is the case.

According to GIVEMESPORT, there is an ‘acceptance’ that the enormous signing was a ‘failure’.

And the Blues will therefore ‘be open’ to a transfer if Mudryk’s form does not improve in the coming months.

Indeed, that could see the winger leave in January, with Chelsea willing to cut their losses.

With Mudryk yet to score this term – though he has assisted once – there will need to be a big change for him to be kept on the books at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk nowhere near his potential

Chelsea clearly felt Mudryk was going to be a good asset, hijacking Arsenal for him and paying £89million.

But he’s come nowhere close to the player they thought they were getting, with only 12 goal contributions in 62 games.

As such, the Blues cutting their losses makes a lot of sense.

But finding a club who wants Mudryk could be easier said than done, with no links to other clubs, and a big contract meaning some clubs would simply be priced out.

Chelsea already have replacement in mind

But even if they don’t make close to their original outlay back, given the figures that have been splashed in the Todd Boehly era are north of £1billion, Chelsea will surely go back to splashing the cash no matter the sale price.

It seems they could already have the right man to replace Mudryk in their sights.

They have left-winger Patrick Dorgu on their radar – he can also play left-back – after his debut goal for Denmark of late.

It’s said they are planning an attack on the star, with Fabrizio Romano previously having confirmed their interest.

The huge return of Marc Guehi at Chelsea could also be on the cards, with reports of late reinforcing previous information from TEAMtalk sources on the defender still having admirers at Stamford Bridge.

How far has Mudryk fallen at Chelsea

At Shakhtar Donetsk, there was a reason Mudryk was sold for a record fee.

In the 2022/23 season – his final campaign in Ukraine – the forward scored 10 goals and assisted another eight, coming in 18 games.

That tally included three goals and two assists in six Champions League games.

Compare that to his Chelsea stats, and it makes for ugly viewing. He failed to have any impact in either of the two Champions League games he played for the Blues in that same season.

And his highest tally of goals and assists in a campaign was seven goals and two assists last term, but that came in 41 games – way more than he played in his best Shakhtar season.

Much more is to be expected from an £89million signing. And while Mudryk’s former team-mate Georgiy Sudakov feels the Chelsea man can win the Ballon d’Or, at the moment, he’s battling to still have a place at a big club.

