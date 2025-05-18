Jorrel Hato could be at the centre of a battle between Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea are now seriously considering opening talks with Ajax for Jorrel Hato after losing out on one of their favoured defensive targets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

With Real Madrid officially announcing the signing of Dean Huijsen — a defender Chelsea had also followed with interest — the Blues are turning their focus toward the 19-year-old Ajax talent.

As we reported on March 25, Hato is one of the most followed young defenders in Europe, with obviously Chelsea, Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal – and also Real Madrid before they landed Huijsen – all monitoring his development. With Huijsen off the market, Hato has become a priority target for the Blues.

Internal discussions are ongoing at Chelsea, with the club aiming to contact Ajax soon to understand the terms and conditions of a possible deal. The Dutch club has already set the asking price in the region of €45-50million (£37.8-42m).

As we reported in late April, Chelsea plan to sign two centre-backs this summer, and Hato is quickly climbing their shortlist.

Liverpool, Milan, and Arsenal remain interested, but Chelsea are hoping to move fast and stay ahead of the competition: talks are expected to start soon.

Liverpool expected to move

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has previously corroborated information on Chelsea and Liverpool’s desire to land Hato.

Romano told his YouTube channel PRIOR to Huijsen signing for Real Madrid: “Jorrel Hato, the talented defender from Ajax, for sure he’s a player on the list of Chelsea and Liverpool in the Premier League.

“Both clubs are monitoring the player, for sure he’s in the lists. Chelsea, Liverpool Arsenal and more are all waiting for Dean Huijsen to make his choice.

“These three clubs are strong in the race for Huijsen so they are waiting for the player to make a decision.

“But Jorrel Hato is also in the list at Chelsea and at Liverpool as a potential name in case they can’t get Huijsen.”

With Huijsen’s move from Bournemouth to Real Madrid now confirmed, it appears the Blues could face a battle with the Premier League champions to sign Hato.

