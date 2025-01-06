Chelsea star agrees transfer after ‘fierce’ pursuit, with compromise expected on final fee

A Chelsea midfielder has agreed personal terms with Serie A side Torino, and a fresh round of discussions have been scheduled ahead of ironing out the final fee, according to a trusted source.

A raft of exits are on the cards at Stamford Bridge this window, with midfielder Cesare Casadei chief amongst them.

The 21-year-old cost roughly €15m plus €5m in add-ons when bought from Inter Milan. However, the Italy Under-21 international faces the unenviable task of displacing Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia in Chelsea’s midfield.

It’s a task he’s as yet been unable to complete, and according to trusted journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Casadei may be denied further opportunities to break into Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Di Marzio revealed Serie A side Torino have ‘fiercely’ pursued Casadei and their efforts have paid off.

Casadei has ‘said yes’ to joining Torino and an agreement on personal terms is reportedly now in place.

All eyes are now on whether Chelsea and Torino can agree a transfer fee. Torino’s opening offer of €12m/£10m fell some way short of Chelsea’s €20m/£16.6m asking price.

However, Di Marzio claimed a fresh round of club-to-club talks have been pencilled in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

What’s more, the reporter strongly suggested there is scope for each team to make compromises and meet ‘halfway’ on the fee.

Another factor in play are the clauses each side want included in any agreement. The Blues are angling for a buy-back clause, while Torino want a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

Who else could leave Chelsea in January?

Casadei may be just one of many to leave the Blues this month, with The BBC reporting permanent exits are actively being sought for Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka.

Left-back Chilwell’s stock has plummeted since Maresca took charge and he’s not in his manager’s plans, as evidenced by being frozen out in the first half of the season.

Chukwuemeka also has the greenlight to leave, though Chelsea reportedly hope to collect as much as £40m. Whether any club will bid that high for a player who’s barely kicked a ball since signing for Chelsea remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Napoli have registered their interest in signing Renato Veiga on loan.

The Portugal international has featured sparingly so far, though was described as an “important player” in Maresca’s eyes.

Youngsters Harvey Vale and Alex Matos can also depart. Vale is in the final six months of his contract, with Chelsea hoping to secure a nominal fee but include a sell-on clause in any sale.

Loan exits for Omari Kellyman and Marc Guiu have also been touted. The BBC claimed neither player are being ‘actively pushed out,’ though that’s not to say proposals won’t be considered.

Latest Chelsea news – Palmer better than Salah?

In other news, pundit Paul Merson has explained why he believes Cole Palmer edges Mohamed Salah, at least from a consistency perspective.

“He’s been involved a lot more,” said Merson of Palmer. “I think Salah is playing in an unbelievable team with unbelievable players.

“But Palmer, I just think he’s a special, special player. Believe it or not, I think he’s more consistent than Salah in a game of 90 minutes. I think he’s involved more.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love Salah. He’s a different class – one of the best in the world. But sometimes you’ll watch Salah, and he’ll do something, and you’ll go, ‘Really?’ Or he’ll put one over the bar, and you’ll go, ‘Really?’ The thing with Salah, he can not touch the ball and score two goals in two minutes.

“I just think Palmer’s carried Chelsea. I think he’s been a catalyst. I don’t think Salah has been a catalyst.

“I think he’s in a very, very good team. This lad [Palmer] has taken Chelsea to the brink of hopefully getting into the Champions League.”