Joao Pedro has been told to "do everything" to move to Barcelona

Former Chelsea man Shaun Wright-Phillips has urged a current star to “do everything” to escape to Barcelona, as he “deserves” better than the Blues can offer.

Chelsea were battling for a top-four spot until a few weeks ago, and now they might struggle to secure European football entirely. The managerless side are ninth in the Premier League, three points off a spot in the UEFA Conference League.

While some players have dropped off of late, Joao Pedro has remained largely consistent, bagging an overhead kick against Nottingham Forest, four games after scoring a hat-trick and laying on an assist against Aston Villa.

Pedro has 15 goals and eight assists in the league this term and Barcelona have taken note of his form, with TEAMtalk aware of interest from the Spanish club.

Former Blues man Wright-Phillips feels the striker should be looking to do what he can to force that move.

He told Somos Fanaticos: “I believe it would be fantastic for Joao if he were to go.Personally, given the way Chelsea has been run, if I were him, I would do everything to complete this transfer.

“Playing at Camp Nou, alongside Raphinha and [Lamine] Yamal, would be great for him. He would score many goals, since we have already seen what he did in a team that wasn’t as good as this Chelsea team.

“If I were Joao Pedro, I would want to play in the Champions League, and I can’t see Chelsea qualifying for any European competition. Joao has the level and deserves to be playing in the Champions League.”

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Barcelona told no way they get Pedro

Any attempts to force a transfer might end without success, though, as TEAMtalk is aware that Barca have swiftly been turned away after enquiring about Pedro.

Sporting director Deco has admired the Chelsea man for years and has been carrying out due diligence on him as well as some other strikers.

But the Blues have no interest in selling the Brazilian and they have told the Spanish giants exactly that.

Barca have taken this as a definite no, having now added Goncalo Ramos to their radar, alongside Dusan Vlahovic and Julian Alvarez.