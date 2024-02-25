Chelsea star desperate to stay as Tottenham await big decision amid firm transfer push

Conor Gallagher is desperate to stay at Chelsea and is awaiting a contract offer

Conor Gallagher is reportedly desperate to stay with Chelsea beyond this season, and is hoping they’ll offer him a new contract amid heavy interest from Tottenham.

Gallagher has been a shining light in a Blues side that have been largely underwhelming this term. The midfielder has directly contributed to nine goals, including two on the way to the League Cup final.

Only three Chelsea players have had a direct hand in more goals this season and the London side sit 10th in the Premier League.

It was a shock in January when reports surfaced suggesting the club were willing to let Gallagher leave.

TEAMtalk reported recently that Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed in the board for their stance on a sale, as he is a staunch advocate of the star, who he wants to see stay.

Despite that, recent reports have surfaced stating Chelsea might be forced into ’emergency action’ to balance the books after heavy spending in recent transfer windows.

That could well see a few high-profile names walk out the door.

And with the board already having identified Gallagher as a saleable asset who will bring pure profit due to the fact he came through the academy, it would be unsurprising if he were to be sacrificed.

Gallagher desperate to stay

That would seemingly be against the star’s own wishes.

Indeed, according to a report from HITC, Gallagher’s ‘main priority’ is to stay at Chelsea.

As such, it’s said he is ‘ready to commit’ to the club, and is ‘awaiting a contract offer’ from them.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, so a decision will need to come quickly, as his value will drop considerably once he enters the final year, as sides will know they can get him for nothing soon if he’s not offered a new deal.

That could be to the benefit of one of a number of sides, with Tottenham the main club tracking him.

Tottenham remain at front of queue

Indeed, Spurs have been on his tail for months, and remain interested in making Gallagher theirs if Chelsea do have to sell.

They are not the only Premier League side that want to snare him, though.

According to HITC, both Newcastle and West Ham United also remain interested in landing him.

Given the league positions of each, if it comes to a point where the decision is Gallagher’s, Tottenham seems the most attractive destination.

If Chelsea are to sell, though, he might not have much of a choice in where he ends up. In any case, if they can help it, the Blues should not be allowing one of their best players to leave.

