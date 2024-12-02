Gary Neville feels Nicolas Jackson might have stopped Chelsea from going after a new striker

Gary Neville feels Chelsea may believe they don’t “actually need” to sign a new striker amid the form of Nicolas Jackson, who defenders “wouldn’t want to play against”.

Jackson was questioned at times last season for not being consistent. He bagged 17 goals, including 14 in the Premier League, but also missed a lot of chances.

During the summer, and even now, Chelsea are being linked with strikers, with Victor Osimhen the main one.

But as a result of Jackson‘s form this season – eight goals and three assists – Neville feels the Blues might think twice about landing a new No.9.

“I thought they might need to sign another forward but I thought he would be a really good second striker. If you had No.9 like Diego Costa and Jackson was your man to come on, you’d think what a good striker he is to come on,” he said on the Gary Neville Podcast.

“He’s now pushing to the point where you think, ‘do we actually need that first striker? Could he be that first striker?’ I had a lot of love for him last year even though he was erratic and made mistakes.

“We’re now seeing a real handful up there and someone you wouldn’t want to play against as a centre-half.”

Chelsea could save big money

Osimhen has been on Chelsea’s radar for over a year, while Alexander Isak has recently made his way on there.

The Napoli man, it is believed, could move on for £62.5million, potentially in January, given there’s a break clause in his Galatasaray loan.

In terms of Isak’s price, TEAMtalk recently revealed Newcastle are looking for £115million for the Swede.

Given the form of Jackson, it may be pointless to splash such a huge sum, with Isak having scored four goals fewer than him this season.

Chelsea round-up: Huge striker move eyed

Whether or not Chelsea do move for him, it’s reported in Spain that they are once again in the hunt for Ivan Toney, who could leave Saudi Arabia mere months after heading there.

They could miss out on another striker, though, with Evan Ferguson on the radar of Leicester, and eager to work under Ruud van Nistelrooy, learning from the manager as well as fellow striker Jamie Vardy.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca has suggested that Joao Felix – along with Cole Palmer – is the type of player who gets fans to buy tickets, suggesting he could be in line for more minutes.

And Chelsea centre-back target has been likened to legendary Spain defender Gerard Pique, in a boost to his standing.

