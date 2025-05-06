Flamengo are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup by working on a major move: bringing Joao Felix to Brazil. The Portuguese player, currently on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea, has become a concrete target for the Brazilian team.

A key figure in this operation is Flamengo’s sporting director, José Boto. After securing Danilo in January and nearly completing the signing of Jorginho, Boto is now focusing his efforts on Felix.

The former Shakhtar and Benfica director has already started talks with the player’s entourage, using his strong connections in Portuguese football to build the foundations of a possible transfer.

Another important role is being played by Flamengo coach Filipe Luis. A former teammate of Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid, Luis is personally involved in convincing the Chelsea-owned forward to consider a move to South America. Their interest in bringing in the 25-year-old has been described by sources as ‘serious’.

The “first” transfer window opens from June 1 to June 10, a short but crucial period for Flamengo to complete their squad for the Club World Cup. It was arranged by FIFA so that clubs in the competition could prepare themselves for it.

Benfica, however, are also in the race for Felix, having made contact with Chelsea as they prepare for Angel Di María’s departure, with MLS side Inter Miami showing interest in the Argentine.

The competition will be fierce for Joao Felix – who will certainly leave AC Milan at the end of the season – but Flamengo have important cards to play to make the deal happen.

Double London raid on

Flamengo could potentially raid London clubs for two players this English summer.

Fabrizio Romano was among the insiders who on Monday stated that Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is ‘set to’ move to the Brazilian club on a free transfer.

Speculation over that move has been swirling for a while, with a January report stating the midfielder was in talks with Flamengo.

Romano has stated the plan since then has been for Jorginho to move. If Flamengo get their way, he could join up with Felix when he arrives.

The Brazilian club and Chelsea are in the same group in the Club World Cup, meaning if the attacker is to join for the tournament, he could line up against the side he moved from almost immediately.

