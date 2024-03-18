Chelsea star ready to snub lucrative move to Saudi Arabia despite Boehly having other ideas

Raheem Sterling wants to fight for his place at Chelsea

A Chelsea star is ready to snub interest from Saudi Arabia this summer and fight for his place in the team, despite Todd Boehly seemingly having other ideas.

It looks as if it’s going to be another hectic transfer window at Stamford Bridge as the club looks to narrow down the squad where necessary.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, the likes of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja could all depart on permanent deals this summer.

Another star who seems to be facing an uncertain future is Raheem Sterling, but the 29-year-old is seemingly willing to fight for his place at Chelsea.

According to The Evening Standard, Sterling is determined to make a success of his Chelsea career and he is ready to snub any interest from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer.

As per Capology, Sterling is currently taking home a weekly wage of £325,000 which makes him the club’s highest earner. While he probably would be offered a pay rise by moving to Saudi Arabia, this doesn’t seem to be of interest at this stage.

Since arriving from Manchester City in 2022, Sterling’s form has fluctuated. The transfer has by no means been a disaster, but he’s not quite been able to live up to the original hype.

DON’T MISS – Next Chelsea manager: Blues hit immediate hurdle as interest is revealed in manager of Euro giants

Chelsea have plans to sell Sterling

While Sterling himself seems determined to make a success of his Chelsea career, the club seemingly have other ideas. According to Football Insider, Sterling is expected to be part of a summer firesale as the club aims to raise funds.

However, given the winger’s lucrative wages, a move elsewhere in the Premier League seems unlikely. The only concrete interest in Sterling has come from Saudi Arabia, but this doesn’t seem to entice the winger at this stage of his career.

Given his current deal at Stamford Bridge runs until 2027, Chelsea will probably find it tough to move him on at this stage.

The winger arguably had his worst performance in a Chelsea shirt over the weekend against Leicester in the FA Cup as he missed a penalty and squandered several other chances.

A section of the Stamford Bridge crowd booed Sterling following a badly taken free-kick which he launched into the stands.

Despite the 29-year-old not being at the peak of his powers at this point in time, Mauricio Pochettino was quick to jump to his defence after the game.

“We need to support him, he’s an amazing player. He has more than 10 years’ experience in the Premier League,” Pochettino told reporters after the game.

“Of course I think the contribution was good. He was a little bit unlucky with some actions where he should have scored, but we are a team and we need to be there for everyone.

“Fans are entitled to show their emotion. For us, we try to emphasise with our fans not to criticise. They want the best for our team and players, but we are in a project. We need support and to really believe. We are trying to build something.”

READ MORE – The 11 Chelsea players that have brutally dropped in value since start of 2023/24 season