Chelsea star safe as Fabrizio Romano reveals Blues ‘not working’ on replacement signing

Chelsea are "not working" on replacing Robert Sanchez with Aaron Ramsdale or any other goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez could be safe following reports Chelsea are looking to sell him and sign a new goalkeeper, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they are “not working” on “any goalkeeper deal.”

The Blues previously had two goalkeepers who could and had played as the no.1 at Stamford Bridge. Kepa Arrizabalaga was usurped by Edouard Mendy for a couple of seasons, before Kepa then took his place in the side back from him last season.

In the summer, though, both men were allowed to leave – Mendy permanently and Kepa on loan to Real Madrid.

As such, the Blues had to replace both, and they landed on Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez, with Djordje Petrovic coming in as his understudy.

Sanchez conceded 26 Premier League goals in 16 games before he was sidelined with a knee injury in December.

That meant Petrovic was elevated to the starting spot, and he’s impressed in Sanchez’s absence, so much so that now the Spaniard is back available, he’s sitting on the bench behind his former understudy.

There have been reports throughout the season that Chelsea are going to look for a new goalkeeper in the summer.

The latest suggested that they will ‘listen to offers’ for Sanchez and look to sign a stopper that’s better than both him and Petrovic, which would seemingly relegate the latter back to the bench.

Chelsea ‘not working’ on goalkeeper signing

A follow-up to that suggested that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is being looked at as a ‘replacement’ for Sanchez.

However, transfer insider Romano has poured cold water on that rumour, stating no replacement deals are being worked on.

“Despite more Ramsdale to Chelsea stories, there is nothing to report at this point, to be honest,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“In January when we had rumours on Ramsdale and Chelsea I was told: no interest. We will see what happens in the summer but Chelsea are not working on Ramsdale or any other goalkeeper deal right now.”

With no new goalkeeper signing being worked on, it is unlikely Sanchez will be sold immediately.

Indeed, Chelsea are only likely to get rid if they know they have a better option coming through the door.

That said, there’s still a lot of time between now and the summer window opening in which they could make a decision on signing a new goalkeeper.

That could hinge on how Petrovic does between now and the end of the season – if he impresses, he could keep the gloves and Sanchez may remain on the bench behind him.

As for Ramsdale, it’s said he’s ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal, so it seems he’ll continue looking for a new home whether Chelsea want him or not.

