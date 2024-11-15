Chelsea are reportedly ‘reluctant’ to let Christopher Nkunku leave the club amid links with Manchester United, who TEAMtalk are aware want the forward.

The Blues have an embarrassment of options for their forward line. Nkunku could play in the No.9 spot, behind the striker, or on the wing, positions he occupied at RB Leipzig.

But at the moment, he is being kept out of the side, with Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto performing well in each of the positions the Frenchman could take.

Recent reports suggested Man United were courting him for a transfer given he’s unhappy with his playing time.

But according to Football Insider, that is not a transfer Chelsea are willing to make.

Indeed, the report states the Blues are ‘reluctant’ to let Nkunku leave amid interest from the Red Devils.

Despite the fact the forward would be attracted to a move to Old Trafford, as per the report, Enzo Maresca wants to keep his squad together and therefore has no interest in selling.

Man Utd interest genuine

TEAMtalk sources have stated that United’s interest in Nkunku is genuine.

It is also unclear if he is definitely unhappy at being at Chelsea on the whole.

However, TEAMtalk understands he was told he would be the main forward in the side when he joined the club, but he’s started just one Premier League game this season, and that was the first of the campaign.

As such, there is reason for United to continue courting him, even though the Blues aren’t on board yet.

