Chelsea have ‘strong interest’ in long-term Man Utd target who’s now very attainable

Chelsea reportedly have ‘strong interest’ in Manchester United and Tottenham target Vanderson, who will cost a starting price of £30million this summer.

The Blues have not seen an awful lot of Reece James in the past few seasons. Last term, the right-back played just 10 Premier League games, and is yet to make a squad this term, owing to injury.

Malo Gusto played in the position for much of last season, and has done so for each league game this term.

However, the Blues are on the hunt for another right-back, with Caught Offside stating Monaco man Vanderson is ‘attracting strong interest’ from Enzo Maresca’s side.

The report states he is valued by the Ligue 1 side between approximately £30-34million, a price which should be easy for the cash-rich Blues to pay.

And while Chelsea have the strongest interest, both Man Utd and Tottenham are said to want Vanderson.

DON’T MISS: The most expensive Chelsea signings of all time, featuring five Todd Boehly deals

Vanderson a long-term Man Utd target

Links between the right-back and United began back in 2022, when he was rated at £52million, much more than his current value.

That was after Brentford came close to the signing, but failed at the last hurdle.

Tottenham have also been linked for some time, with reports also in 2022 suggesting they were keen on the now-23-year-old Vanderson.

As recently as August, it was said they were preparing a bid of £25million for him.

There was no update, suggesting the bid was not lodged, but given it was below Monaco’s valuation, there’s a good chance it would have been turned away.

Full-back additions in works at Chelsea

Along with Vanderson, Chelsea have an interest in another full-back, this time on the left side, with Patrick Dorgu in their sights.

The Dane plays as a left-sided defender or a left-winger, and he has impressed in the second of those positions for his country of late, scoring a goal on his debut.

Chelsea could also see some players exit Stamford Bridge.

David Datro Fofana has left for AEK Athens, and Carney Chukwuemeka is on the radar of Galatasaray.

TEAMtalk sources state they are struggling to convince him to move at the moment, but there is still time before the Turkish window closes for that to change.

Vanderson fits Chelsea style

Vanderson seems to fit the mould Chelsea look for in their right-backs. Both James and Gusto are attacking full-backs, with the latter assisting 10 times in all competitions last term.

Vanderson, still only 23, has scored 11 goals and assisted a further 14 times to this point in his career.

Last term, he scored three goals and assisted once, and he got things going in the first game of this campaign, assisting the only goal of a 1-0 win against St Etienne.