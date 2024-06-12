Chelsea have one-upped Real Madrid after striking a verbal agreement to sign a Brazilian defender, though Fabrizio Romano has confirmed a major twist in the story.

The lure of joining Real Madrid or Barcelona often holds substantial appeal for South American stars. Los Blancos in particular have worked wonders when signing Brazilians of late, with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo both brought to the Bernabeu directly from Brazil while still teenagers.

Real Madrid will also add striker phenom Endrick to their ranks this summer and many would have expected a deal for a thriving Brazilian full-back to be straightforward.

Sport Recife’s Pedro Lima is one of the fastest rising right-backs in Brazil having broken into his club’s first eleven earlier in 2024.

Real Madrid explored the signing of Lima, though Chelsea have beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the punch.

News of Chelsea agreeing personal terms with Lima broke three days ago. Chelsea have made it their mission to amass as many of South America’s hottest prospects as they can and Lima certainly fits that billing.

The right-footer will turn 18 next month and as such, will be eligible to transfer to Europe.

The initial expectation was Lima would sign for Chelsea once a club-to-club agreement was ironed out and then spend a season on loan in France with sister club Strasbourg. The Ligue 1 outfit also fall under the overarching BlueCo banner.

But according to a fresh update from Romano, Lima will actually sign directly for Strasbourg. Nonetheless, the idea for the future is for Lima to ultimately star at Stamford Bridge.

Pedro Lima transfer agreed; fee revealed

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Chelsea verbally agree to sign Brazilian 2006-born right back Pedro Lima from Sport Recife, here we go!

“Key detail: the deal will be done via BlueCo side Strasbourg.”

On the subject of the transfer fee involved, Romano added: “€7m fixed fee, €3.5m add-ons.”

Lima’s representatives are now due to travel across the Atlantic to finalise the deal.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Talks between the clubs are advanced and if Villa get their way, the final cost of the transfer could hit £40m pending add-ons.

Duran is also being courted by clubs in Serie A, though the 20-year-old has given priority to signing with Chelsea.

