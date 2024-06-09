Real Madrid are primed for rare disappointment in the transfer market after Chelsea agreed personal terms with an in-demand Brazilian, while the future of exit-linked Christopher Nkunku has also been clarified.

Real Madrid very rarely fail to get their man in the market. Los Blancos fended off stiff competition from Liverpool and Manchester City to sign Jude Bellingham last summer. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also pulled off arguably the biggest free agent coup in football history after luring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have also made a habit of scooping up the best talent Brazil has to offer too.

Indeed, forwards Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo were both signed as teenagers. 17-year-old sensation Endrick – who scored the winner in Brazil’s 3-2 victory over Mexico on Saturday night – will arrive in Madrid this summer.

As such, you might expect the signing of talented Brazilian right-back Pedro Lima to be a mere formality for Real Madrid.

The LaLiga and Champions League winners hold concrete interest in the 17-year-old who broke into the Sport Recife first-team earlier in 2024.

Real Madrid have made an attempt to sign the full-back, though numerous sources have confirmed Pedro Lima is heading to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea agree personal terms with Pedro Lima

Chelsea have made it their mission to bring as many rising South American starlets to west London as possible.

Pedro Lima is the latest young gun they fixed their gaze on and per Fabrizio Romano, an agreement on personal terms has been sealed.

Talks between Sport Recife and Chelsea regarding the structure of the deal and payment terms are now in full swing.

Real Madrid may yet make another attempt to hijack the move, though the common consensus is Pedro Lima will soon be a Chelsea player.

However, Blues fans will have to wait before seeing the right-back at Stamford Bridge, with the Brazilian due to initially join sister club Strasbourg on loan.

Nkunku exit claims debunked

Elsewhere, transfer guru Romano put to rest surprise speculation Christopher Nkunku could leave Chelsea this summer.

Much was expected of the Frenchman following his £52m signing from RB Leipzig last summer. Unfortunately for Nkunku and Chelsea, injuries derailed his maiden season in England.

Nkunku was limited to just 516 minutes of action across all competitions and Sky Germany reported interest and enquiries over cutting the attacker’s spell at Chelsea short had been lodged.

However, taking to X, Romano dismissed any notion Nkunku won’t be a Chelsea player next season.

“Christopher Nkunku, key part of Chelsea plans for next season and for the future,” began Romano. “No chance for an exit, despite reports on bids and more.

“After unlucky first season, club keeps planning with Nkunku as crucial player and he’s determined to do his best for Chelsea.”

