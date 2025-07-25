Kenan Yildiz was the subject of an offer from Chelsea

Chelsea have reportedly seen a ‘mind-blowing offer’ for a Juventus star turned down, as the European giants are ‘locking down’ their talent.

The Blues have made some big signings so far this summer. They have spent over £210million on seven players, including Premier League strikers Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

They are among four forwards signed by Chelsea this summer, yet there is another still on the radar.

According to Calciomercato, they lodged a ‘mind-blowing’ offer of between £56.8-59.4million for Kenan Yildiz.

Their attempts to land the Juventus star were reported as a ‘gift’ to manager Enzo Maresca.

However, Juve have ‘no intention’ of letting the Turkish star go, and they ‘turned down’ the offer as a result.

Indeed, they have made it clear that Yildiz, who recently scored three goals and assisted two more in the Club World Cup, is not for sale.

Juventus want to tie down Yildiz

The report suggests the next step for Juventus after turning down Chelsea’s offer is a contract renewal for Yildiz, whose last extension came a year ago.

The report also highlights interest in the 20-year-old from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

TEAMtalk sources revealed in March that Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal were all among the clubs who wanted to sign Yildiz.

But some of those clubs have signed forward talent over the summer, so their interest likely dissipated.

In any case, Juventus will be at ease if they can secure Yildiz to a new deal, knowing big clubs will come sniffing for him if he keeps playing as he is, after nine goals and seven assists last season.

Chelsea round-up: Star pair ready to join

TEAMtalk sources have stated that both Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato are ready to head to Stamford Bridge.

It’s believed a double deal is being advanced upon currently.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk are aware of Manchester United interest in Nicolas Jackson, who could be involved in a swap deal from Chelsea.

And sources state that the Blues’ rivals, Fulham, are the club currently in the lead to sign winger Raheem Sterling.

