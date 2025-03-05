Chelsea are reportedly having doubts over whether they’ll be able to land Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in the summer, as he’s said to want a higher wage than star man Cole Palmer.

The Blues were keen on Mainoo in January, and they’ve remained on the scene since. United would seemingly not be against selling him, so there’s a potential deal to be done.

However, Chelsea have been taken aback by his wage demands, so much so that GIVEMESPORT states they are ‘having doubts’ over whether they’ll be able to land Mainoo.

Indeed, the midfielder would reportedly ‘only entertain’ leaving United if he was offered a ‘significantly improved’ salary package.

Mainoo is said to currently earn £20,000 per week, which is very low for a player of his quality at one of England’s biggest clubs, and he wants an enormous rise to £180,000 per week if he’s to join Chelsea, or even stay at United.

That figure is higher than Blues superstar Palmer currently makes, and it would not be a surprise if the Blues were not prepared to offer that, with ‘scepticism’ already existing on whether they’d like to do so or not.

Chelsea’s current wage bill

Chelsea are wary of putting ‘further strain’ on a wage bill which currently sees them form out more than £3million gross per week.

Palmer currently earns £130,000 per week, and it would not be a surprise if that wage was to rise soon, reflecting his importance to the side, and meaning there may be less money to pay elsewhere.

As many as eight players currently out-earn Palmer, and Mainoo’s signing would see him knocked further down the pecking order in terms of pay.

Highlights on Chelsea’s wage bill include £250,000 per week for club captain Reece James, £195,000 per week for fringe forward Christoper Nkunku, and £162.5,000 per week for Raheem Sterling, who’s currently out on loan with Arsenal.

Chelsea round-up: Contact made for Reijnders

Chelsea reportedly have a concrete interest in Netherlands and AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders ahead of the summer window.

It’s believed they have contacted him, and the excellent relationship between the Blues and AC Milan could help the transfer to go through.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Chelsea will do all they can to land Ipswich striker Liam Delap in the summer.

And despite both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen having had issues this season, reports state the Blues will not sign a new goalkeeper at the end of the season.

