Chelsea stunned, as PSG make two-part plan to rival Liverpool in race for ‘untouchable’ player

Chelsea are bracing themselves for interest from Paris Saint-Germain in defender Levi Colwill, who has also been linked with Liverpool, according to reports.

Colwill was reintegrated by Chelsea in the summer after a productive loan spell at Brighton. He has since become an important player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side after earning a six-year contract with them.

However, Colwill’s form and Chelsea’s general struggles have put him on the radar of other clubs, especially in case the Blues continue their attempts to balance the books by selling academy graduates.

Liverpool have already been confirmed as admirers of Colwill, since they do not have a left-footed centre-back for themselves.

But the Evening Standard is now reporting that PSG have joined Liverpool in the race for the 20-year-old after being recommended by sporting director Luis Campos.

PSG want to transform their defence in the summer and are tipped to target Lille’s right-footed Leny Yoro first – who coincidentally has also been watched by Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and several others – and then look for a left-footer like Colwill to complement him.

Chelsea will stubbornly try to resist any approaches for Colwill, referring back to his lengthy contract, but bids may arrive nevertheless.

READ MORE: Chelsea ‘tempting’ Osimhen alternative with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen at risk of being torn apart

Playing abroad would be a new experience for Colwill, who has only ever played for Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Chelsea at senior level.

He could have the opportunity of becoming PSG’s first English player since David Beckham back in 2013, but it likely won’t be happening if Chelsea have anything to say about it.

Besides, Colwill himself is said to be settled at Stamford Bridge and not looking for an exit any time soon.

Chelsea class Colwill as ‘untouchable’

Summarising the situation, journalist Ben Jacobs has told CaughtOffside that Colwill is considered ‘untouchable’ by Chelsea.

“PSG, like Liverpool, also appreciate Levi Colwill,” Jacobs said. “Chelsea will auto-dismiss any offers, and Colwill has zero interest in leaving Stamford Bridge right now.

“No suitor is going to try in summer 2024 unless something crazy and dramatic changes, but PSG are prepared to play the long-game.

“It might be one to watch in 2025 if Chelsea’s project doesn’t go to plan, but right now Colwill is untouchable. All suitors know this and that it is a waste of time to advance anything right now.”

The 20-year-old has played 29 times since his return to Chelsea, either as a centre-half or left-back.

He even captained Chelsea in a Premier League loss to Manchester United in December and an FA Cup win over Preston North End in January.

There are expected to be some changes to the Chelsea defence in the summer, when Thiago Silva will be out of contract and Trevoh Chalobah may be looking for a new club.

Therefore, Chelsea are aiming to invest in another defender rather than lose one of their most important current ones.

IN DEPTH – Liverpool transfer targets compared as Hincapie, Colwill and Inacio deals are weighed up