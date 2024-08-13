Chelsea have tabled a huge offer for Joao Felix, while Fabrizio Romano has explained why Conor Gallagher’s transfer to Atletico Madrid could go either way after the Blues made a stunning late request.

The Blues are once again among the most active participants in the summer transfer window and several major moves are reaching crunch time.

The signing of Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid has collapsed. A deal worth £34.5m had been agreed, though following news the sale to Chelsea has fallen through, Atleti are now exploring other sale opportunities for the 20-year-old.

Blues midfielder Conor Gallagher was fully expected to leave Chelsea for Atleti after an agreement between the clubs worth €42m was forged.

Gallagher has agreed personal terms with Diego Simeone’s side and a medical has already been passed.

However, there is concern at Atleti over whether they can make the signings of both Gallagher and Julian Alvarez work from a financial perspective without securing a major sale to help balance the books.

Alvarez has already completed a gigantic €75m plus €20m in add-ons move from Manchester City. Paying another €42m for Gallagher too without offloading Omorodion is difficult.

Neither Chelsea or Atleti want Gallagher’s move to collapse and as such, the Spanish side quickly proposed selling Joao Felix to the Blues instead of Omorodion.

Felix is understood to be open to re-joining Chelsea following an encouraging six-month loan spell in the latter half of the 2022/23 season.

Chelsea lodge sizeable Joao Felix bid

According to a fresh update from Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Chelsea have acted on their interest by tabling a giant bid totalling €65m.

O Jogo state the exact breakdown of the bid is €35m as the guaranteed aspect of the deal plus €30m in add-ons.

Whether the reported bid will be enough to seal a deal remains to be seen. However, if it’s not, Gallagher’s transfer to Atletico Madrid could fall through.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reaffirmed Gallagher and Felix’s potential moves are separate affairs.

However, Romano also stated that despite Atleti having the power to complete Gallagher’s transfer is they wish, Chelsea have requested Gallagher return to London today (Tuesday).

If Gallagher were to fly back to England, it would be a sure-fire sign his transfer is OFF, or at the very least on ice until Atleti can sell a player, such as Felix.

READ MORE: Chelsea striker targets: EVERY centre-forward linked with the Blues this summer

Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher

“Conor Gallagher to Atletico has not collapsed as of tonight; but Chelsea see all deals (so also João Felix) as separate, independent,” reported Romano.

“Atletico can get Gallagher deal signed as documents are ready… but if they don’t, Chelsea request Conor back to London with flight booked.”

A follow-up on Tuesday morning added further fuel to the suggestions Felix’s transfer could now hold the key to whether Gallagher’s move proceeds.

Romano stated: “As revealed last night, Chelsea want Conor Gallagher to return to London today if Atletico can’t get the deal signed.

“Negotiations continue, deal still on and João Felix talks also ongoing.”

DON’T MISS: Conor Gallagher next: Every English player to ever join a La Liga club