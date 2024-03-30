Chelsea superstar labels his own side ‘poor’ as he feels Blues ‘kill ourselves every week’

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer pulled no punches as he labelled his club “poor” after they drew to Burnley, as the club “kill ourselves every week.”

Palmer has been head and shoulders above pretty much all of his Chelsea teammates this season. The former Manchester City man’s summer move from his boyhood club is paying dividends, as he’s become a starter and a crucial player in London.

He’s scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League alone this season.

But in six of the games he’s contributed to a goal in, Chelsea have not won.

That suggests that while he’s at the top of his game, his teammates are not giving him an awful lot of support.

That was the case against Burnley – Palmer put his side a goal up, and they were quickly pegged back by a Clarets side with only 10 men on the pitch.

The attacker restored Chelsea’s lead in the 78th minute, and three minutes later, their 19th-placed opponents were level again.

The game finished 2-2, and Palmer let it be known that he was not happy with the way his club played.

DON’T MISS: Seven players Pochettino must rely on to avoid Chelsea sack: Fernandez, Palmer, Petrovic…

Palmer labels Chelsea ‘poor’

“It’s poor, really… it can’t happen. Especially when they go down to ten men,” he said.

“We got too comfortable. Same story, we kill ourselves every week. It’s got to improve from us as players. We need consistency.”

There have been just three occasions this season in which Chelsea have managed to follow up a Premier League win with another one the next game.

If everyone was on Palmer’s level, it would not be that hard for that to happen, but the side has largely been underwhelming, backed up by the fact they remain 11th in the table.

Pochettino ‘disappointed’ by Blues

His manager, Mauricio Pochettino, was similarly disappointed by the side’s performance in the draw, as he detailed his disappointment at them.

“I’m sorry. We didn’t show the capacity, energy, hunger, the minimum to compete. That’s why I am so upset and disappointed,” he said.

“It’s difficult to accept not to win the game because it was a must-win game.

“It’s not to blame the players, it’s to blame everyone.”

READ MORE: Pochettino sack: Assessing the eight candidates who could replace the under-fire Chelsea boss