Chelsea superstar targeted in shock January transfer that could spark contract termination

Fluminense have hatched an audacious two-pronged plan to sign Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva in 2024, and the Blues’ stance on an exit has come to light.

How long Silva had left at elite level was a question no one could answer upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge in 2020. The classy Brazilian was 36 at the time of joining the Blues as a free agent. Fast forward three-plus years and Silva remains one of world football’s top centre-halves.

Indeed, the fact Silva was named Chelsea Player of the Year as well as Chelsea Player’s Player of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign is proof of that.

Silva has played every minute for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season. He remains an automatic pick regardless of which manager is in the dugout, though reports claim he could be on the move in 2024.

Football Insider recently stated Chelsea won’t offer Silva a contract extension. Given his current deal expires at season’s end, Silva would become a free agent when the current campaign concludes.

Rather than sign a direct replacement, it was claimed Mauricio Pochettino will put his faith in those already at the club. Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill are the quartet Pochettino will turn to.

However, according to a new report from Brazilian outlet Globo, Silva could be on the move earlier than expected in January.

Fluminense want Silva for showpiece occasion

Fluminense have long been touted as Silva’s final destination if he decides to continue playing after leaving Chelsea.

Silva was on the club’s books as a teenager between 1998-2000 and also played for the senior side in two separate stints between 2006-09.

Fluminense’s spirits are sky high at present having lifted their first ever Copa Libertadores title on Saturday. As part of their reward for winning South America’s equivalent to the Champions League, Fluminense will now compete in the Recopa Sudamericana which is expected to take place in February, 2024.

The two-legged showpiece contest will see Fluminense square off against Ecuadorian team L.D.U. Quito – the 2023 Copa Sudamericana champions.

Per Globo, Fluminense want Silva marshalling their backline in the contest. Given it’s expected to take place in February, that can only happen if Silva leaves Chelsea six months early in January.

To make that scenario a reality, Fluminense are banking on an audacious two-part plan.

It’s claimed they first want to secure a pre-contract agreement with Silva in January. Players can sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs when entering the final six months of their contracts.

However, Fluminense then hope Chelsea and Silva will agree to an early contract termination that allows him to change clubs ahead of the Recopa Sudamericana.

Fluminense plan has worked before

If that all sounds rather fanciful, it’s important to note Fluminense’s strategy has already worked in the past.

Indeed, they struck a pre-contract agreement with legendary left-back Marcelo in the winter window of 2022.

Marcelo was on the books at Olympiacos at the time, though the Greek side then agreed to terminate Marcelo’s contract in February, thus allowing him to join Fluminense earlier than expected.

In the event Chelsea don’t play pall and won’t release Silva early, a pre-contract agreement would ensure Fluminense land their man in the summer anyway.

