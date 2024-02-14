Chelsea tension bubbling as potential Gallagher exit leaves Pochettino disappointed with board

Mauricio Pochettino is disappointed with the Chelsea board for their treatment of Conor Gallagher, as well as not signing him a replacement for Armando Broja in January, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Pochettino has always been an avid supporter of Gallagher. It’s why he’s given him the captain’s armband on occasion this term and has played him in every game he’s been available for throughout the season, usually for the full 90 minutes.

That did not stop the board attempting to get rid in January. Indeed, TEAMtalk reported then that the manager was at odds with Chelsea’s board, as he and Gallagher both wanted to ensure he stayed, but the club were open to letting him go.

Tottenham interest in January could have been detrimental, and sources state Pochettino is disappointed that the midfielder was ever able to come close to leaving.

Since then, Gallagher has starred for the Blues, bagging a brace in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

After that game, Pochettino stated he was “so happy” for his midfielder and “we like him,” but the renewal of his contract which is due to run out in 2025 is “for him and the club to discuss.”

TEAMtalk can now reveal that the manager has pushed the Chelsea board to offer Gallagher a renewal of his deal, as he’s desperate to see his star stay.

At the moment, it is unclear if they are going to heed that advice, but Pochettino’s cards are on the table.

Broja situation furthers Pochettino woe

The manager also wanted a replacement for striker Broja if he was to leave in January, but that did not happen.

That’s despite the fact Broja headed to Fulham on loan on deadline day, leaving the Blues light up top, given Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have both suffered injury concerns of late.

Pochettino wants to be heard more when it comes to recruitment, something which seemingly would have been ideal when Broja was allowed to leave.

If Gallagher is to go too, that sale is likely to cause issues, as the club’s current policy would see young talent brought in, rather than a world-class player.

If it was up to Pochettino, that’s the type of player that would be recruited to replace the midfielder – while he doesn’t want to see him go, it would at least ease the problems.

Indeed, the boss is aware that Chelsea need some world-class experience through the spine of the team, but he still might not get his wish, with young talent remaining the focus.

