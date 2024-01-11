Chelsea terminate calamitous attacker deal, with LaLiga transfer to quickly take its place

Chelsea have officially confirmed they’ve cut short an attacker’s loan spell away, though two top sources suggest it won’t take long for a fresh agreement to be forged.

Many of Chelsea’s signings in the Todd Boehly era have been younger players who have sky high ceilings. Among those is striker David Datro Fofana who cost the Blues £10.6m when signed from Norwegian side Molde one year ago.

Fofana was loaned out to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin for extra seasoning ahead of the current campaign. However, it’s fair to say Fofana’s spell in Germany has not panned out how anyone would have hoped.

Fofana has scored just twice in 17 matches for Union and his poor form resulted in being overlooked for selection in Ivory Coasts’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The frontman was even handed a one-week suspension by Union in October after refusing to shake his manager’s hand after being substituted.

Chelsea inserted a recall clause into the loan agreement and speculation swirled at the beginning of January the clause would be activated.

Now, according to Chelsea’s official website, Fofana has returned to Stamford Bridge.

However, according to top sources Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, he’ll not remain in west London for long.

Sevilla loan on the cards

Writing for the Athletic on January 5, Ornstein reported LaLiga side Sevilla are working on a deal to sign Fofana on loan.

Romano took it a step further, revealing on X that Sevilla had already lodged a “formal, official proposal” despite Fofana still being with Union at the time.

But with the Union spell cut short, Sevilla are now free to forge an agreement with Chelsea and per the latest from Romano, they’ll get the green light.

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Romano confirmed Fofana is “[going to] leave the club again in January.”

Signing Fofana could be a vital piece of business for Sevilla who are struggling mightily this season.

They currently sit just one point clear of the relegation zone and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Bowing out of Europe altogether means their customary quest for another Europa League title is off the agenda in the second half of the season.

