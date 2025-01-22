Chelsea are in the mix for Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are considering moving their striker plans forward and could swoop in to beat to Arsenal in the race for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, according to a report.

Nicolas Jackson is Chelsea’s current centre-forward, and he has managed nine goals and four assists in 21 Premier League games so far this term. Jackson is viewed as a project by Chelsea staff as he is a 23-year-old with very good potential.

However, Chelsea have long been aiming to add a top-quality striker to their squad. The Blues held talks for Victor Osimhen last summer but were unable to get his signing over the line.

Chelsea are now evaluating other options. As per an update from The Telegraph, Chelsea had been planning to land a new No 9 this summer, but they will ‘accelerate’ such a move if a good opportunity emerges.

Bundesliga ace Sesko and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town are the two players mentioned as being on Chelsea’s shortlist.

Sesko is a concrete target for Arsenal, though Mikel Arteta is now at risk of losing out on the 21-year-old to rivals Chelsea.

While Sesko is younger than Jackson, he is viewed as one of the best young forwards around and as someone who can immediately elevate Enzo Maresca’s attack.

So far this season, the Slovenian has notched 13 goals and three assists in 25 matches for Leipzig.

Chelsea to battle Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal were keen on signing Sesko last summer, only to see him pen a new contract at Leipzig to temporarily end the rumours.

But that new deal saw Sesko reach a gentleman’s agreement with Leipzig which means he can leave if an elite club submits an appropriate bid this year.

The German outfit are thought to want €80million (£67.6m / $83.5m) before selling their star man.

This report comes after sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Tuesday that Arsenal are looking at Sesko for the summer, with Botafogo’s Igor Jesus more likely to head to the Emirates in January.

Chelsea have been linked with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, but TEAMtalk understands Arsenal are the side showing the strongest interest in him.

Then there is Delap, who has shone for Ipswich in the top flight this campaign. TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are big fans of Delap, though they will now face competition from Tottenham Hotspur to snap him up.

Chelsea transfers: Alejandro Garnacho latest; double exit talks

Meanwhile, Chelsea will hold talks with Manchester United over a prospective deal for Alejandro Garnacho today (Wednesday), TEAMtalk can confirm.

Chelsea are considering including a player in the deal to bring down Garnacho’s £50-60m (up to €71m / $74m) price tag.

Napoli, though, will make life difficult for Chelsea as Antonio Conte is determined to make the Argentine his replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

While Garnacho might soon arrive at Stamford Bridge, Joao Felix and Cesare Casadei are two players who look set to depart.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that AC Milan are in negotiations for Felix, though they do not want to match Chelsea’s demand for a permanent transfer or loan with an obligation to buy.

Torino are the frontrunners for midfielder Casadei after Lazio decided he would be too expensive to sign.

IN FOCUS – Benjamin Sesko profile

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest ever player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 4in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”