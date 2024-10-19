Chilwell is one of the main candidates to leave Chelsea this winter

Chelsea are so eager to offload Ben Chilwell during the January transfer window that they could solve their headache by sanctioning an 18-month loan for the full-back, a report has claimed.

Enzo Maresca made no secret that Chelsea were planning to offload Chilwell in the summer, but he ended up staying at Stamford Bridge. With a lack of first-team opportunities following, though, there is a high chance of the defender being on the market again at the next opportunity.

Fortunately for Chilwell, who has only played in half of a Carabao Cup match this season, against Barrow, there still seems to be plenty of clubs interested in signing him from Chelsea.

According to TBR Football, Chelsea are considering sending Chilwell out on loan for the next season and a half to save themselves the challenge of trying to sell an expensive asset in 2025.

The report claims West Ham – whose main left-back, Emerson Palmieri, was also bought from the Blues – have joined the race to sign Chilwell, while the likes of Brentford and Fulham could also offer him the chance to remain in London.

But Chilwell could alternatively have a chance to move abroad, since Napoli remain interested in taking him to Italy and Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille – who already have a few English players in their squad, such as Mason Greenwood and Jonathan Rowe – are said to have shown fresh interest in taking him to France.

Two other suitors mentioned by TBR Football are Crystal Palace and Chilwell’s former club Leicester City, though that comes with the caveat that both clubs currently have full slots for Premier League loans, so would have to cancel one to accommodate Chilwell on loan in January.

Race for Ben Chilwell transfer heats up

Chilwell, 27, is certainly a player in demand despite his lack of action. His contract with Chelsea is due to run until 2027, which would give them scope to sanction a loan until 2026 – although they would risk having to sell him for a cut-price fee after.

Considering he cost them £45m to sign from Leicester in 2020, that would not be ideal. But the good news for Chelsea is that he has an array of admirers.

Sources have told TEAMtalk recently that Manchester United have made Chilwell a major target for the left-back position. Other suitors we have learned of interest from include Atletico Madrid – who could reunite Chilwell with Conor Gallagher – and Juventus.

Chelsea clearout continues

Chelsea managed to decrease the size of their bloated squad in the summer, but there is still work to do in placing some of their unwanted players elsewhere.

Along with Chilwell, one player who could be considering an exit is midfielder Cesare Casadei, who has just been linked with a LaLiga side.

There have also been reports of Barcelona debating a move for either Romeo Lavia or Carney Chukwuemeka.

Overall, Chelsea have frequently chopped and changed players over the last few years, often making sacrifices to clear space for new signings.

And TEAMtalk has recently revealed one of their targets who could take Chilwell’s place at left-back.

