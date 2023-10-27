Chelsea to bid for deadly striker in January, as shift in transfer strategy leaves Pochettino beaming

Chelsea have shifted their transfer strategy in a move that works in Mauricio Pochettino’s favour, and a report claims the Blues will move for a £65m-rated striker in January.

Chelsea have spent north of a billion pounds on new players since Todd Boehly and his Clearlake partners took charge. The vast bulk of new recruits have been aged 25 or under, and many of those have been teenagers.

The Blues embarked on a bold new strategy of stockpiling some of world football’s brightest young talent.

It’s inevitable some of the younger crop won’t go on to develop as Chelsea expect. However, if even just a fraction of the starlets go on to become world class players, the transfer strategy may be vindicated down the line.

But according to a fresh update from the Independent, Chelsea’s approach in the market is now set to change.

With rising talent already signed, the mission from here on out will be to make far more ‘targeted’ additions who mesh well with the playing style deployed by Mauricio Pochettino.

What’s more, the Argentine will now reportedly have the ‘final say’ on new signings. That is in contrast to former bosses in the Boehly era who had new recruits thrust upon them.

A more ‘collaborative approach’ will be adopted moving forwards. That’s likely to see Chelsea mirror Man City’s approach to transfers, with the report explaining precisely what that will look like.

Pochettino to have first and final say on Chelsea transfers

The manager will ‘identify the type of tactical profile he needs’ before relaying that information to the recruitment team headed up by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

They will explore the market for suitable options and it’ll then be up to Pochettino to determine which one to pursue.

The strategy shift is expected to be implemented in the January window in which the Independent claim ‘more signings’ will be made.

Pochettino has identified the need for a new centre-forward amid the failures of Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja to ‘fully convince’ their manager.

Victor Osimhen has been heavily linked and Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Blues are monitoring the Napoli striker.

However, Napoli chief Mauro Meluso has publicly insisted there is no chance Osimhen leaves in January.

Instead, the Independent point towards Brentford and state Chelsea ‘are expected’ to bid for Ivan Toney.

Stamford Bridge awaits for Ivan Toney?

The 27-year-old scored 20 goals in the Premier League last season. Only Erling Haaland (36) and Harry Kane (30) netted more.

Bees boss Thomas Frank has publicly admitted Toney is for sale and according to Fabrizio Romano, a bid of £65m should be enough to seal a deal.

“For Brentford, the price tag has to be something around £65m,” said Romano on the Debrief Podcast earlier this week.

“Not less than £65m. They want more than this but the feeling of sources is that for £65m a deal could be done.”

Romano namechecked Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham as all being in the mix for Toney’s signature.

Toney’s eight-month suspension for breaching betting regulations will conclude on January 16, thus making a winter window switch viable.

