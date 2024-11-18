Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has settled well in the Premier League after he secured a difficult move from Dynamo Kyiv at the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The transfer was called off on several occasions due as it proved difficult to get him out of his home country, before a deal was eventually sealed for £15million.

Zabarnyi has since played a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s rise under manager Andoni Iraola, with the Chierries currently just four points outside the Premier League top four.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Zabarnyi’s fine performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City among those keeping close tabs on his situation.

Clubs are already working hard behind the scenes to try and bring in targets for the January window and the Premier League trio are keen to make defensive reinforcements.

Bournemouth are reluctant to lose Zabarnyi and the youngster away from the south coast could prove difficult this winter, but not impossible.

READ MORE: 11 transfers the ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides could make in January: Amorim chases Liverpool target; Arsenal battle for Spain star

Premier League trio chase Bournemouth ace – sources

Sources have made it clear that Bournemouth are keen to keep all of their key players until at least the end of the season and will only entertain offers ‘that they cannot reject.’

Zabarnyi only signed a new Cherries contract in July which is valid until 2029, which puts the club in a very strong negotiating position – so it would take a mammoth fee to land the defender this winter.

Chelsea are looking to add a new centre-back to their ranks, with Enzo Maresca not convinced by the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. We can confirm that Zabarnyi is on their shortlist, alongside Benfica man Tomas Araujo.

Zabarnyi is viewed as a more affordable option that Araujo for the Blues, with the latter having an £82million release clause in his Benfica contract.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, meanwhile, wants more cover in the centre-back position. He wants more cover for Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin, with back-up centre-back Ben Davies not fully trusted. Spurs were keen on Zabarnyi back in 2023 and made enquiries before being pipped by Bournemouth. They are also keen on Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who could be available on a free transfer next summer.

As for Man City, they have identified Zabarnyi as a potential replacement for Ruben Dias, who could depart the Etihad in a shock move at the end of the season, per sources.

Recruiters at Man City are looking at the next generation of talent to bring to the Etihad and Zabarnyi is one player they are keeping a close eye on.

Transfer round-up: Liverpool eye ex-Chelsea man / Tottenham target City star

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly considering a swoop for former Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, who has been in fine form for AC Milan this season.

According to the Italian press, Liverpool like Pulisic ‘a lot’. The forward is considered ‘untransferable’ by AC Milan chiefs amid his great form for the Italian giants, but Liverpool plan to test their resolve.

It had been thought that Milan were willing to do business at around the €40m (£33.4m / $42.2m) mark.

This latest report claims Liverpool will have to pay upwards of €60m (£50.1m / $63.3m) to sign Pulisic, despite Milan giving him that ‘untransferable’ tag.

In other news, Tottenham have reportedly identified Man City’s Jack Grealish as a target following an injury to winger Wilson Odobert, while Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo is also on their radar.

Grealish, who has been sidelined with a groin issue for the last three weeks, was a major target for Tottenham back in 2019 and was keen on a move that was quickly put to bed by his then employers Aston Villa.

Two years later, Grealish moved to City in a record £100million deal, but he has struggled to show his best form despite the club’s unparalleled trophy success during that time.

There is no mention of what sort of fee could be involved, although Grealish remains under contract until 2027 so won’t come cheap despite being out of favour at City.

DON’T MISS: Nine jobs Ruud van Nistelrooy could take next after emotional Man Utd exit

IN FOCUS: Illia Zabarnyi’s impressive stats for Bournemouth

Illia Zabarnyi Prem stats this season