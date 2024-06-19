Chelsea have seen an opening bid for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion rejected, though with a move for another heavily linked frontman verging on collapse, the Blues intend to bid again for the Atleti ace.

Chelsea’s situation in the centre-forward position is very similar to what’s currently going on at Manchester United.

Both clubs have lively young strikers (Nicolas Jackson, Rasmus Hojlund) who have shown excellent promise, though aren’t yet the finished article.

As such, the Blues and Red Devils aim to sign new centre-forwards who will ease the pressure on those already in situ. The aim is not to break the bank for players who will resign Hojlund and Jackson to the scrapheap.

Man Utd are moving for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, while reports overnight revealed Chelsea have tabled a bid for Samu Omorodion.

The Atletico Madrid frontman, 20, is yet to make his debut for Diego Simeone’s side. Upon joining Atleti in 2023 the 6ft 4in striker was loaned within LaLiga to Alaves.

Omorodion featured heavily during the loan spell and notched nine goals in a breakthrough campaign.

Chelsea seemingly liked what they saw and recently thundered in with a bid totalling €40m. The offer comprised €32.5m as a fixed fee, with the remainder made up through add-ons.

Another English side – West Ham – also tabled an offer for Omorodion earlier this summer. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Hammers’ bid was worth €35m.

West Ham’s offer was rejected by Atletico Madrid who remain intent on retaining their striker. As such, it came as no surprise to learn Chelsea’s bid was rebuffed too.

Chelsea to raise stakes for Samu Omorodion

Nonetheless, the Blues are refusing to take no for an answer and numerous sources all declared Chelsea will continue to work on the move.

To soften Atleti’s stance, a significantly improved bid will be required given reports in Italy state Atleti value Omorodion at €80m. The frontman is also admired by Napoli and Roma, hence that news originating in Italy.

Chelsea are monitoring several striker targets and had explored a move for Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, also aged 20.

However, Villa value the Colombian at the £40m mark and despite being willing to add players as makeweights, Chelsea believe Villa’s demands are too high.

READ MORE: Nine Chelsea transfer targets at Euro 2024 as Enzo Maresca evolution unfolds

Chelsea are continuing to hammer away at Villa in the hopes Unai Emery’s side will lower their demands.

However, according to reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Omorodion is now Chelsea’s clear No 1 target having leapfrogged Duran.

Furthermore, journalist Simon Phillips suggested Chelsea could soon walk away from the Duran move entirely.

Jhon Duran transfer hanging by a thread

“Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to walk away from the [Duran] deal, perhaps putting pressure on Villa to reduce their asking price for him,” reported Phillips.

“As of last night, talks had continued yesterday, and I do believe talks will continue again today. There is still every chance this deal gets done, but it will need one side to fold on their stance.

“Villa are not only asking for £40m for Duran, but they are also asking for too much of the fee up front.”

Omorodion is now front and centre in Chelsea’s sights, though if Atletico Madrid refuse to budge, there are yet more alternatives.

Phillips added: “Chelsea have been speaking internally on other options they could go for this week, and the most recent names mentioned to me via our sources is Ivan Toney of Brentford, Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth, and Evan Ferguson of Brighton.

“There is still interest in Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart, and Tammy Abraham of Roma too. Other names are also on our shortlist.”

A sixth target TEAMtalk can confirm is under consideration is RB Leipzig and Belgium frontman, Lois Openda.

But for now at least, Omorodion is the primary goal and an improved second offer is in the works.

