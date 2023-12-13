Chelsea told favourite striker target is £130m ‘gamble’ but second option is ‘worth the risk’

Chelsea targets Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney either side of the Blues badge

Paul Merson has detailed how signing Victor Osimhen would be a “gamble” by Chelsea as he may struggle, but Ivan Toney “might just be worth the risk”.

The Blues took a bit of a gamble going into the season with just one striker fit. Indeed, they let the likes of Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave, but signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku.

But with Nkunku’s injury in pre-season meaning he joined Armando Broja on the sidelines, Jackson was the only fit senior striker when the action began.

He started the campaign in pretty dire form, scoring just once in his first six league games – during a 3-0 win over newly-promoted Luton – and got himself suspended by picking up five yellow cards in those matches.

While a hat-trick against Tottenham and a goal the following game against Manchester City have since added to his tally, Jackson’s conversion rate is poor, and he’s been told he’s “not the answer” by Craig Burley.

The former Blues man said he’d “rather have” the now-fit Broja playing up top instead.

That’s certainly an option for Mauricio Pochettino, as is signing a new striker, which looks like it might be the way he’s going.

He recently said his side were “not clinical in front of goal” after a 2-0 loss to Everton, and stated “we need to try and improve in the transfer market.”

Merson assesses risk-reward for two potential signings

Former top-flight forward Merson has told Chelsea recruiting up top is a requirement.

“Chelsea have to get a centre forward in January. How many teams do anything without a centre forward?” he told Sky Sports.

He suggested that Osimhen – who TEAMtalk recently revealed is the preferred option at Stamford Bridge – might not be able to transfer his skills from Serie A.

“There is Victor Osimhen at Napoli. However, I feel that is a gamble because he would be coming into the hardest league in the world,” Merson said.

“How many times have we seen someone rip it up in another country only to struggle in the Premier League? We’ve seen it too many times.”

Osimhen bagged 26 goals in Serie A last season and has notched six times so far this term; Napoli have slapped a £130million price tag on the striker.

While he’s performing well, Serie A strikers have done that revently and not made it in the Premier League – Gianluca Scamacca failed to have an impact at West Ham and Rasmus Hojlund is currently struggling at Manchester United.

Toney could be worth risk

Brentford striker Toney was the third-highest scorer in the Premier League last season, and TEAMtalk has been informed that Chelsea are also on his tail.

Merson feels the Englishman could be a success if he’s to move to Stamford Bridge.

“I think Ivan Toney could be in demand. It might just be worth the risk. I feel Arsenal and Chelsea might need Toney if they are to do anything this season,” Merson added.

“The hardest job in football is to score goals. There just aren’t many top-quality centre forwards around.”

It’s been reported he could cost £80million, but given he’s shown he can do it in the Premier League – though he’s been out of action due to a ban since the start of the season – Toney might be the better option.

