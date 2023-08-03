Chelsea told to cough up €40m for incredible striker swap after Romelu Lukaku to Juventus deal agreed

A deal for Romelu Lukaku to join Juventus has reportedly been agreed, with personal terms all done and dusted and talk of a swap for Dusan Vlahovic also ramped up.

The Italian giants are hoping to land Lukaku in a swap deal – offering Vlahovic to the Blues – but Juve also want a €40m fee as part of the transfer for the Serbia international.

Mauricio Pochettino wants Lukaku offloaded after his second stint at Stamford Bridge has turned into a complete disaster following his £97.5million return in 2021.

The Belgian spent last season back on loan at former club Inter Milan and was keen on a permanent switch back to the San Siro. However, Inter were reluctant to meet Chelsea’s asking price, leaving Juventus to step in.

Juventus supporters actually staged a protest over the club’s push to sign Lukaku and the 30-year-old seemed to suggest that the move was off.

But negotiations resumed and Lukaku is now set to become a Juventus player if Chelsea agree to the swap deal, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea rejected the chance to sign Vlahovic in July but are now reconsidering the move.

The 23-year-old has scored 23 goals and added six assists across 63 games for Juve since he joined them from Fiorentina.

Vlahovic struggles prompt Juve exit talk

However, his spell in Turin has been nothing like as prolific as his final two campaigns in Florence.

Vlahovic notched 41 times in 65 outings for Fiorentina before making an €80million switch to Juventus.

It’s reported, however, that if Chelsea refuse to agree to pay Juve’s additional €40m asking price for Vlahovic then there is every chance they will still allow Lukaku to move on and settle for what Pochettino currently has at his disposal.

Summer signings Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have so far formed a potent attacking partnership in west London, giving the Blues something they completely lacked last season in terms of a cutting edge up front.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe: Star opens door to blockbuster Chelsea move as Pochettino learns one staggering factor needed for deal