Former Chelsea man Geremi has told the club exactly how long he feels Xabi Alonso needs at the helm, with TEAMtalk aware of their sack decision.

Alonso is under pressure at Stamford Bridge at the moment. After a fantastic start to the season, Chelsea have dropped off massively in recent weeks.

They’ve lost each of their last three games, against Sunderland, Leeds and Nottingham Forest, and have slipped to eighth in the Premier League.

Amid sack talk, former Blue Geremi feels Alonso should be given far, far longer to prove himself.

Speaking to Premier Bet, he said: “When you look at Xabi Alonso’s track record and what he did at Leverkusen, it was very, very impressive. What he needs now is to build a team. A title like the one he won at Leverkusen didn’t come in one year, it took three years.

“You have to build a team. Let’s give him time, because he has already proved himself as a great coach. We need to let him build that team, create a solid core, and complete it with signings based on what he has seen during his first year.

“But clubs like Chelsea don’t wait. They have to win immediately. It’s always the problem with these big clubs: they want results straight away. In football, it takes preparation. It takes two, three, four years to get results.

“What should we say about Chelsea’s transfer strategy? As observers from a distance, it’s too easy to say they have wasted all this money. I’m not someone who likes criticising signings, because usually a committee decides on a player, and they can get it wrong.

“Look at Xabi Alonso. When he arrived, he found players who were already there, players he didn’t sign, so he had to make do. The person who signed those players had their own ideas in mind. When there’s a change, everything is turned upside down, and it becomes a never-ending cycle.

“That’s why, if I were a sporting director or a club president, I would give a coach a four-year contract and judge the results in the third and fourth years. That way, there are no excuses.

“Coming in now and criticising the players and the squad would be too easy. Xabi Alonso arrived and found players he didn’t sign, so he doesn’t necessarily know how to use them, whereas the person who signed them knew how.

“Managing a team isn’t easy. I can give these examples because I lived it as a footballer, so I know roughly how it works. I wouldn’t be too hard on these signings, because a coach who arrives finds players he didn’t sign, so it isn’t his responsibility.”

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Xabi Alonso sack plans known

While there are reports suggesting Alonso could be in line for the sack, TEAMtalk is aware there is no intention from the Chelsea board to part company with the Spaniard.

Indeed, the hierarchy remains fully committed to Alonso after his first few months.

They are convinced he is the right man to lead them forwards despite a rocky period, including the recent losses.

On the reasons Alonso is not going to be pushed out, insider Graeme Bailey said: “There was huge change at Stamford Bridge this summer; we should not forget that.

“In so many ways the club are in a very good place, but the squad is not where they need it to be.

“People forget they lost Enzo [Fernandez] and [Marc] Cucurella – two world-class performers, and that is going to take time to replace their quality.

“Chelsea worked hard to get Alonso in, and convince him that they were the right project for him and that plan they put to him remains firmly in place.”